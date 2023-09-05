As 2024 Campaign Kicks Into Gear, the Top 2 Candidates Face Major Questions

Labor Day is considered the unofficial start of the 2024 Presidential Campaign season. From constitutional roadblocks to mental competency, this race for the White House is shaping up like no other.

The next Republican debate is just weeks away and some Republican candidates spent the holiday weekend meeting voters face-to-face in New Hampshire.

"I'm standing here because different times call for different leadership," former Vice President Mike Pence said at a church picnic in Concord.

Former President Donald Trump held an event in New Jersey for MAGA-supporting bikers. He also took to Truth Social, vowing revenge against the current administration.

Despite his four criminal indictments, a new poll from the Wall Street Journal finds Trump is the top choice for nearly 60 percent of Republican voters.

There are questions now, however, over whether the former president will actually be on every ballot. Secretaries of State in New Hampshire, Maine, Arizona, and Michigan say they're already hearing about efforts to disqualify Trump under a provision of the 14th Amendment, which states that an elected official is not eligible to assume public office if that person "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the United States.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu told NBC's Meet the Press that if Trump is kept off the ballot, it will be in all 50 states.

"I see no reason why he wouldn't be on that ballot. I suppose if someone wants to try to litigate it, it's not really a New Hampshire issue, they're litigating it against the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, and therefore would be applicable to all 50 states," Sununu said.



Recent photos of Trump (AP/Alex Brandon) and Biden (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta) gearing up for the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden was also on the campaign trail this weekend. The 80-year-old addressed concerns about his age at an event in Philadelphia.

"The only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I've been doing this longer than anybody and guess what, I'm going to continue to do it with your help," Biden told the crowd.

On CBS' Face the Nation, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said anyone running for elected office over the age of 50 should have to take a mental competency test.

"We can't worry about Mitch McConnell being frozen at a podium, we can't have Joe Biden forget where he is. Our enemies are watching all of this and every time they have an instance like that, America is less safe," Haley said.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan political group called "No Labels" is looking to field a third-party candidate. The Washington Post reports the choice will be made in April at a convention in Dallas, but only if they believe there is a viable path to victory.

