2,000 Commit Their Lives to Christ in Massive Mississippi Revival Event

The fires of revival continue to burn brightly in several places across the nation.

In Jackson, Mississippi, nearly 1,400 people answered evangelist Rick Gage's call to give their lives to Jesus Christ for the first time in a GO TELL AMERICA crusade attended by tens of thousands over four days.

The Christian Index reported the last night of the event in mid-October saw an estimated 10,000 people in the outdoor Brandon amphitheater outside the city.

Gage, the head of the Duluth, Georgia-based GO TELL Ministries, told the outlet more than 2,000 people made decisions for Christ during the crusade. Of those, 1,354 made salvation decisions.

"We saw an incredible move of God throughout this whole campaign," Gage said. "Anyone who says evangelistic outreach events don't work anymore just needs to talk to the folks in central Mississippi."

In the days leading up to the event, the evangelist took the gospel message inside state prisons with many inmates giving their lives to Christ too.

Gage gave credit to Jackson-area churches for the outreach's success, telling The Christian Index scores of churches from several denominations worked together to promote the event.

"They also had a prayer team bathing this crusade in prayer for months and months," he said. "They had people in a private prayer room praying throughout the crusade."

More than 200 churches partnered with Gage's ministry, according to WLBT-TV.

This was Gage's second major crusade in the past two months. Known as the "Small-town Billy Graham," the former Texas Tech football coach turned evangelist concluded a four-day event in Baxley, GA on Sept. 21.

About 10,000 people attended that one with more than 1,600 making commitments to Christ, according to Baptist Press.

Gage told WLBT-TV that he started bringing God's message of hope and renewal to towns across America in 1986.

"Our purpose is to bring together all Bible-believing churches to present the Gospel in a powerful way," he said.

Revival Services Extended Through Sunday in Gainesville, GA

Meanwhile, in Gainesville, GA, a special series of revival services has been extended to go through Sunday as hundreds of people have been traveling to be a part of a "move of God" taking place at Free Chapel Church.

This week has reminded me of some of the powerful revivals I experienced as a child. It is beautiful seeing our children and grandchildren in God’s presence worshipping Jesus.



“‘In the last days,’ God says, ‘I will pour out my Spirit upon all people. Your sons and daughters will… pic.twitter.com/hBuHzABwxf — Jentezen Franklin (@Jentezen) October 26, 2023

As CBN News has reported, the unexpected outpouring has led hundreds of people to pack the altar of the church seeking forgiveness, healing, and rededicating their lives to Jesus Christ.

Pastor Lindell Cooley traveled from Birmingham, Alabama to attend Wednesday night's meeting and told Evangelist Perry Stone, Jr. in a Facebook video that there are often hallmarks of meetings that break out into revival.

"I think the number one attraction is the hunger of people and the leadership willing to let God do what He wants to do," he explained. "There are not many places where God can move because the agenda is so strong."

Cooley was a worship leader for the Brownsville Revival in Pensacola, Florida, which lasted nearly five years.

He added, "There is prayer for it. There is hunger from people. People are hungry right now. They need something from God like never before."