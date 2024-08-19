What to Expect at This Week's DNC

Less than 80 days before Election Day, all eyes are on night one of the Democratic National Convention kicking off in Chicago. Throughout the week during the DNC, we can expect to hear about "the fight for a future in America" as the Harris ticket works to define its policies and draw in Gen-Z and rural working-class voters.

Political analysts say this is a pivotal week that could shape Harris' campaign.

Coming off a busy month on the campaign trail, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz are primed for a week of events on the DNC stage at Chicago's United Center, capping it all off with their nomination.



Since President Biden stepped aside, the Harris campaign has reenergized Democratic voters, raising more than $300 million and attracting crowds topping 10,000.



It's been a whirlwind campaign. Barely two weeks after taking over, Harris picked Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, as her choice for vice president. Then they launched into a swing-state tour where the duo voiced their vision for America's future with abortion access being a top priority.

"We will pass a bill to restore reproductive freedom and I will proudly sign it into law," Harris said during a rally.

Over the tour, Harris and Walz mentioned other policies, like strengthening the Affordable Care Act, passing stricter gun control laws, and raising the minimum wage.



Walz, a former high school teacher and football coach, looks to draw in blue-collar voters.



It all means the race to November is tightening, with the polls revealing battleground states leaning slightly in Harris' favor.



While the road to Chicago has been wide open, Democrats will face a bumpy ride at the convention over deep divisions in their party on a crucial issue.

"There have been real fractures within the Democratic party on Israel," said National Political Correspondent, Meridith McGraw.



In the primaries, several Democrat members of Congress who spoke out against U.S. support for Israel's war against Hamas were defeated.



Two highly visible losses included Rep. Cori Bush (D) of Missouri and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D) of New York. Both belonged to a progressive group known as The Squad while their opponents were both strong backers of Israel.



As the Democratic party fights it out inside the convention center, tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protestors are gathering in Chicago and have already begun demonstrating.

PHOTO: Protesters march passed a police line prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"We already know that there have been plans for protests in Chicago next week. So, it's definitely something that the party is going to be really trying to carefully maneuver," said McGraw.

This week, those loud voices could add pressure for Harris to voice a clear stance.

"Harris is really trying to walk a fine line between not abandoning some voters and supporters who are further left, who have been calling for a ceasefire and who have been protesting the Biden administration's policies when it comes to Israel, and also defending an ally of the U.S.," said McGraw.

EXCLUSIVE: Evangelicals for Harris Use 'False Prophet' Bible Passage in Provocative New Ad Against Trump https://t.co/KXwKbdqrSt — CBN News (@CBNNews) August 19, 2024

One way the DNC is looking to bring unity to the party is through support from past leadership – the one thing McGraw says may have been missing at the Republican National Convention.



"You didn't see other Republican leadership sharing the same stage with Trump, and that really was a message that the GOP is Trump's party now," said McGraw.



Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will headline this week's convention. Walz will officially accept the vice presidential nomination on Wednesday as the party rolls out its vision for a Harris presidency.

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective. God bless you!