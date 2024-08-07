Another 'Squad' Member Defeated in Primaries After Accusing Israel of 'Genocide'

PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-MO. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

A leading member of the far-left group of politicians known as "The Squad" won't be returning to Congress.

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush lost her race in the Democratic primary to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Rep. Bush has been critical of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza and even accused Israeli officials of "genocide" and "ethnic cleansing".

Last month, her primary opponent called Bush's comments about Israel "wrong and offensive."

But Bush insisted during her concession speech that she won't change, even after being defeated. “We will keep supporting a free Palestine,” Bush said. A crowd member shouted back: “Free, free Palestine.”

On other issues, Bush and Bell are similarly progressive. During the campaign, Bell noted that as a prosecutor he refused to prosecute any abortion cases in a state that bans abortions in most instances. So Bush's loss mainly appears to be due to her anti-Israel comments which had prompted a pro-Israel group to heavily fund the effort to oust her.



Meanwhile, Bush is the second member of "The Squad" to go down in a primary defeat. New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman – also a critic of Israel's battle to destroy Hamas' stranglehold on Gaza – lost his seat in June. Bowman lost to George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist.

The two Squad losses reflect a growing divide in the Democratic Party over support for Israel.

