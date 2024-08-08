ap24216858233618.jpg

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds News Conference in First Appearance Since Harris Picked Walz

CBN News
08-08-2024

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is holding a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida today at 2 p.m. EDT. 

The press conference comes as both Republicans and Democrats have finally settled on their presidential nominees and their running mates

It is Trump's first public appearance since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee and announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. 

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, has criticized Harris for not taking public questions from the news media or doing any official interviews since launching her presidential campaign after President Biden suddenly dropped out of the race. 

Meanwhile, Trump says he's eager to debate Harris, saying he'd prefer that Fox News sponsor the debate after pulling out of a pre-planned September debate on ABC News that had been scheduled when Biden was still the Democratic candidate. 

“I will expose Kamala during the debate the same way I exposed Crooked Joe, Hillary, and everyone else during debates,” he said on Truth Social. “Only I think Kamala will be easier.”

