What to Know About VP Pick Tim Walz and Why Trump Calls Him 'Dangerously Liberal'

Vice President Kamala Harris said she picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz because she was looking for a "fighter for the middle class."

The 60-year-old Walz spent 12 years in Congress, served in the Army National Guard, and was a high school social studies teacher and football coach.

"Coach Walz and I may hail from different corners of our great country, but our values are the same, and we both believe in lifting people up, not knocking them down," Harris told a campaign rally.

Even before he was picked, Walz made an impact on the campaign by calling Donald Trump and the Republicans "weird" – a line he repeated last night.

"You know it, you feel it. These guys are creepy. And yeah, it's just weird as hell. That's what you see. That's what you see," Walz said to cheering campaign supporters.

On the other side, the Trump campaign calls Walz "dangerously liberal."

Trump's running mate J.D Vance said the choice highlights how radical Kamala Harris is.

Vance said, "I think that what Tim Walz's selection says is Kamala Harris has bent the knee to the far left of her party, which is what she always does."

Walz signed a bill allowing abortion up until the moment of birth and signed an executive order allowing trans surgeries for minors. He was recorded in one campaign video saying, "My record is so pro-choice that Nancy Pelosi asked me if I should tone it down. I stand with Planned Parenthood!"

In 2020, he delayed sending the National Guard to Minneapolis to stop riots that broke out after the death of George Floyd.

He has also defended socialism, saying, "Don't ever shy away from our progressive values. One person's socialism is another person's neighborliness."

