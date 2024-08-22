Walz Accepts VP Nomination, Hands Baton to Harris for Her DNC Nomination Address

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz introduced himself to the American public at the Democratic National Convention last night. Tonight the spotlight turns to Harris as she headlines the final night of the DNC in Chicago.

Harris will now aim to carry the baton over the finish line, channeling the energy laid down by her running mate who revved up the already fired-up crowd.

Even as anti-Israel protestors continued to clash with police on the perimeter of the DNC site, inside the United Center, Democrats projected party unity in both high and somber moments.



The arena fell silent when the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin spoke of their son held in captivity by Hamas since October 7, 2023. Their heartfelt plea for his safe return was met with chants of "Bring them home!"

Overall, the third night showcased a star-studded celebration with appearances by Oprah Winfrey, country music artist Maren Morris, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, and comedian Mindy Kaling. While centered on the notion of freedom, several speakers noted the feeling the Harris-Walz campaign has been trying to use to define their campaign: joy.

"In the Old Testament book of Psalms, the scripture tells us that 'Weeping may endure during the long night, but joy will come in the morning,'" said Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, who leads the Democratic caucus in the U.S. House.

Party elders, like former President Bill Clinton, framed the 2024 election as a choice. "Will {the next} president bring us together or tear us apart?" he asked. "Will the president increase the peace, security and stability and freedom that we enjoy and extend it to others as we can?"

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, praised Harris as a defender of abortion and democracy.

"When the sun rose on Jan. 7, {2023}, as our national anthem declares, we gave proof through that night that our flag was still there," the former House speaker said, alluding to the Capitol attack in January 2021. "Now in this election, we're called upon to do the same."

During his nomination acceptance speech, Walz highlighted his small-town roots as both an educator and a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, even though his military record has come under fire.

Lining the stage to greet him were former players he coached at Mankato West High School in Minnesota in a show of support for the educator-turned-politician.

Walz touted his record as a governor, which includes expanding the state's school lunch program and signing gun safety restrictions into law. "I'm also a dad. I believe in the Second Amendment, but I also believe our first responsibility is to keep our kids safe," he said.

He also played the role of attack dog, going directly after the Republican ticket. "Their project 2025 will make things much, much harder for people who are just trying to live their lives," he said, attempting to tie the Trump-Vance campaign to a conservative blueprint created, in part, by former Trump administration officials. "Here's the thing, it's an agenda nobody asked for."

As part of the Republican counter-programming effort, former President Donald Trump spoke to an audience in Asheboro, North Carolina behind bullet-proof glass. During Wednesday's campaign event, his first outdoor rally since last month's assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Trump attacked Harris's record on immigration, crime, and the economy.

"Comrade Kamala. She's comrade: the most radical-left person ever to run for high political office in our country," the former president said trying out a new nickname for his opponent.

While Democrats hope to keep up the energy surrounding the campaign's renewed life since Biden dropped out of the race. But Trump hopes to blunt Harris's momentum with a potential side-by-side appearance with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who was viewed as a potential spoiler in November.

Kennedy is reportedly ready to drop out of the race by the end of the week and may endorse Trump.

Meanwhile, as the convention split screens and counter-programming come to a close, the two White House hopefuls will appear in primetime together in 20 days – when Harris and Trump share the same stage and face off in Philadelphia for their first presidential debate.

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective. God bless you!