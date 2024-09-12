Lisa Bevere Reveals How Christians 'Fight' the 'Luciferian' Culture

Women of Faith on TBN/YouTube screenshot

In the face of worldly chaos, Christians should flourish.

Christian author and speaker Lisa Bevere isn’t dismissing the complexities and difficulties of this current cultural moment. Rather, during a recent appearance on CBN’s “Faith vs. Culture,” the “Fight for Female” author said believers should set themselves apart from the disorder of this “Luciferian” age.

“In chaos, the opposite force is order,” she said. “In chaos, when everything is destructive, the opposite force is flourishing. So how we actually combat something in the Spirit is we fight by flourishing. I believe, first and foremost, we renounce any alliance or agreement we’ve had with [chaos], then we operate in the opposite Spirit.”

“So, if the family is being torn down by culture, we build the family,” Bevere continued. “If the educational system is indoctrination, we go into the educational system and we find out how to improve that.”

The 64-year-old minister warned Christians against withdrawing completely from the mainstream world. There is “danger,” she explained,” in “hiding rather than equipping.” She added, “We want to shelter, not imprison.”

Part of that “equipping” is understanding Scripture and knowing how to apply the Bible to everyday life. Bevere encouraged pastors to speak into the hot-button issues punctuating modern culture, like sexuality, justice, ethnicity, abortion, and the family structure.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“I do think pastors have been pushed into corners, where they’re told, ‘Hey, you can’t speak about this,'” she observed. “That’s a lie; Jesus spoke about every single thing and so, if you’re a minister, you should have a voice in every single area — not be relegated to just Sunday sermons.”

Some of the chaos of the world is creeping into the church, too.

A YouGov survey from late 2022 found the vast majority of Americans (87%) subscribe to at least one belief loosely categorized as a tenet of “new-age spiritualism,” such as karma, hypnosis, the existence of extraterrestrials, or the “law of attraction,” more commonly known as “manifesting.”

Much of that is tied to poor theological framework, as another “Faith vs. Culture” guest, Dr. Peter Bylsma, said earlier this summer.

Bevere, author of the new book, “The Fight for Female: Reclaiming Our Divine Identity,” encouraged believers confused by the myriad controversial topics at the forefront of society today to take their uncertainty to God in prayer.

“That’s a posture of humility,” she explained. “Say, ‘God, I’m so confused right now. I’ve taken in so much information, I’ve lost my way; I’ve lost my true north.’ Hitting your knees and saying, ‘God, I surrender all of my thoughts, all of my plans, all of my prejudice, all of my opinions to you, and God, I’m going to renew my mind to the Word.'”

“The Word of God renews our mind,” Bevere continued. [We have to say], ‘No, I’m not going to listen to my feelings.’ … We have an entire generation that has been taken emotional hostage by their feelings and what you focus on is what you give power to. We have a generation who lives on social media, lives in their past trauma, and is losing the momentum of their moment right now.”

The author went on to explain she believes the anxieties plaguing Generation Z are part of a “strategic” spiritual attack carried out by “the enemy.” It is worth noting, according to a survey from the fall of last year, 61% of Gen Zers have been medically diagnosed with anxiety conditions.

“He wants to distract us from who we are becoming, and it is because this generation is a threat,” Bevere said, urging older generations not to “pile on” with Satan by belittling Gen Z. “They’ve been targeted, because they are a threat. And I believe God wants to anoint them to prophesy, but they’ve settled with criticizing.”

You can watch to our full conversation with Bevere in the video above.