US House Passes Bill to Protect Girls, Block Trans Athletes From Women's Sports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed legislation on Thursday to protect the rights of female athletes, blocking transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

House members voted along party lines to pass the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act." The measure would amend Title IX to recognize a person's sex as the one given at birth. It would also threaten funding to any federally funded school or college that allows a transgender athlete to compete on a women's or girl's team.

Republicans say it's about fairness and protecting women and girls from unfair competition with biological males.

"They (women and girls) strived for excellence and they achieved it and they learn the value of teamwork and hard work," said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following the bill's passage. "But because they were forced to compete against biological men, they lost out on opportunities that they deserved."

Democrats say the bill ostracizes a vulnerable group for political gain.

"This is about being there for all of America's children, including transgender children, who just want to be able to live, and to belong and to make friends," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). "That's something that all Americans, I believe, all decent, kindhearted Americans fundamentally support."

It all comes as at least 20 states have imposed similar protections for girls, blocking trans athletes from competitions at the Kindergarten through high school or collegiate levels.

Polling shows most Americans agree. The Washington Post and University of Maryland found last year that 55 percent of Americans oppose allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's high school sports, and 58 percent oppose it at the collegiate and professional levels.

Some sports personalities are also now speaking out on the issue.

Brad Holmes, general manager for the Detroit Lions, sending a message at the pre-draft press conference.



"I support women and girls in sports"



Amazing!!! Thank you pic.twitter.com/bq5lJIFyrL — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 21, 2023

ESPN's Samantha Ponder tweeted: "This would take away so many opportunities for biological women and girls in sports. It is a shame that we are needing to fight for the integrity of Title IX in 2023 and the reason it was needed in the first place."

And Sage Steele, also of ESPN, tweeted: "This is heartbreaking, maddening, and really difficult to watch. I keep thinking I'm going to wake up and be relieved that this was all just a ridiculous, comical, nonsensical dream…."

The GOP bill is not expected to pass the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate, and the Biden administration is moving ahead with a plan to do the opposite of what House Republicans are trying to do.

The American public has less than 30 days now to voice their opinions over a proposed rule change from the Biden administration.

The new rule would change Title IX to say schools cannot keep transgender athletes off female sports teams.

