Brody interview speaker Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to Sit Down with CBN News in Exclusive Interview

CBN News
04-09-2024

Share This article

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody will sit down with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Tuesday for an exclusive interview.

Johnson will speak on a wide range of topics from the United States Capitol in Washington DC.
 
Be sure to tune into Wednesday's 700 Club for the exclusive report.  
 
You can watch it on the CBN News Channel – where The 700 Club is available several times each day.  
 
Or go to WatchCBNNews.com to see all the ways you can watch the CBN News Channel – including on the CBN News App and the CBN News YouTube Channel.

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More