No Mug Shot for Trump but Sealed Indictment Gets Leaked, Points to 34 Felony Counts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump will be charged with 34 felony counts today, according to a leak from the sealed indictment.

Trump will make history when he becomes the first current or former president to face criminal charges, and he plans to turn himself in to authorities this afternoon where he will be arrested and arraigned but spared handcuffs, fingerprints, mug shots, and time in a jail cell.

Trump waved to supporters as he arrived in New York City on the eve of his arraignment. On Monday, cameras followed his journey from Florida to New York City. The New York judge presiding over the proceedings denied media requests to allow cameras in the courtroom.

"We don't know how substantive these charges are. This case is thought to be the lesser in severity compared to the other investigations still ongoing in which the former president could face indictments," Nathan Gonzales from Inside Elections told CBN News' Faith Nation on Monday.

The report that was leaked on Monday night claims Trump will be charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records. Trump has now released a statement on Truth Social calling for District Attorney Alvin Bragg to be indicted for the leak.



Gonzales tells CBN News that Republicans need to wait and see what the charges are before rushing to the former president's defense.

"Just because it's a political investigation or that the investigator, the DA in this case, has a political motive doesn't mean that President Trump is innocent," explained Gonzales. "He can still be guilty even if it's a political investigation."

It's a historic first, Trump becoming the only president or former president to ever be charged with a crime. His charges involve alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, who claims she had an affair with Trump while his wife was pregnant with their youngest son. Trump denies her claims of an affair and any wrongdoing.



Trump's attorney told ABC News this indictment is unprecedented.

"I just don't know what to expect to see," said Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina. "What I hope is that we get in and out of there as quickly as possible, that it's at the end of the day, a typical arraignment where we stand before the judge, we say not guilty. We set schedules to file motions and whatnot, all discovery, and we move forward and get out of there."

Police set up barricades in preparation for protests near the downtown Manhattan courthouse where Trump is being arraigned. New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a pointed message to protestors Monday.

"Our message is clear and simple: control yourselves," said Adams. "NYC is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger."

Trump's attorneys say he will enter a plea of not guilty. Legal experts warn this court battle could be slow and play out well beyond the 2024 presidential election.

Trump will fly back to Mar-A-Lago after the arraignment set for 2:15pm this afternoon. He then plans to deliver a prime-time address responding to the charges.