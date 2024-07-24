In Historic Speech, Biden Touts Record and Skirts Real Reason for Dropping Reelection Bid

President Joe Biden returned to the White House Wednesday night to explain why he dropped out of the 2024 campaign. In a historic Oval Office address, Biden said he dropped his reelection bid because there is "a time and a place for new voices."

"So I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It's the best way to unite our nation," Biden said. "It has been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think is more important than any title."

Some critics say he didn't give a full explanation of his reason for leaving the race, avoiding the hard truths about his health.

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody called the speech one Biden never wanted to give but said it was the president's "own doing" after not dropping out sooner. "He could have gotten out six months ago, nine months ago. His staff, his family, others let him down. They tried to hide it from the American people, the debate exposed that all, and here we are," Brody said.

Democratic voters had chosen Biden as their candidate during the primaries, and his exit has raised procedural questions for the political party before the upcoming convention in August. He only agreed to quit the race after fellow Democrats pressured him for weeks, withdrawing their support after last month's poor debate performance against Trump.

Not since Lyndon Johnson in 1968 has a sitting president declined to seek reelection. And just like then, Democrats divided over the future of the party and the best candidate to take the White House led to the incumbent dropping out.

WATCH: Biden Addresses the Nation from the Oval Office

Last night, Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris who has won enough delegate endorsements to clinch the nomination at the party's convention in August. He said of Harris, "She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country."

Harris said of Biden, "He has extraordinary determination and profound compassion for the people of our country." She also said on social media: "We are all deeply…grateful for his service to our nation."

Harris made her first campaign appearance as a candidate for president in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

READ: Harris Hits Campaign Trail, Makes Abortion a Central Message: 'Biden's Abortion Czar'

Trump responded to Biden's speech on Truth Social, saying it was "barely understandable, and sooo bad!" And he slammed his new rival, Harris, on the campaign trail, telling rally-goers, "This November, the American people are going to tell her 'No thanks, Kamala. You've done a terrible job.'"

The Harris campaign called Trump's speech "unhinged" and "weird."

A new CNN poll shows Trump leading Harris 49 to 46% among registered voters nationwide, which means she's doing slightly better than Biden had been doing.

Biden said for the remainder of his term he will call for Supreme Court reform – part of which would include term limits on justices – and work for a cease-fire and hostage return deal between Israel and Hamas.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***