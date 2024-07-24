Harris Hits Campaign Trail, Makes Abortion a Central Message: 'Biden's Abortion Czar'

After seemingly garnering enough support to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, Vice President Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail Tuesday, making her first rally stop in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

She's making it clear that "abortion rights" will be a central message of her presidential campaign.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago, Harris launched what the campaign called a nationwide "fight for reproductive freedom" tour.

The V.P. assured Milwaukee voters Tuesday that she'll continue pushing for more access to abortion.

"We who believe in reproductive freedom will stop Trump's extreme abortion bans because we trust a woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do," she said.

Kelsey Pritchard of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America tells CBN News she has major concerns about Harris' abortion agenda.

"Kamala Harris is a 'Shout Your Abortion' type of candidate. She is very extreme, she is very outspoken, she was essentially Joe Biden's abortion czar," Pritchard said.

Strong Ties to Planned Parenthood

Harris is the first vice president to officially visit an abortion clinic run by Planned Parenthood.

And she first made a national name for herself when making abortion advocacy a top priority of her efforts as attorney general of California.

Pro-life groups have expressed concern about her pro-abortion agenda since then. Back in 2016, the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List accused Harris of "abuse of government power" because of the way she targeted pro-life activist David Daleiden.

As CBN News reported at the time, Harris sent 11 agents to raid Daleiden's apartment. He was the head of the Center for Medical Progress, which had released undercover videos showing Planned Parenthood officials discussing the illegal sale of baby body parts. Pro-life activists said Harris should have prosecuted Planned Parenthood but chose to raid Daleiden's home instead.

"The fact that Ms. Harris is seizing private property of a pro-life California activist who has exposed horrific practices conducted by Planned Parenthood, which donated thousands to her last campaign, while her Senate campaign promotes and defends them — the nation's largest abortion provider — is a conflict of interest and abuse of government power," Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said at the time.

Planned Parenthood Spending $40M to Elect Democrats



Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood announced last month it will spend $40 million ahead of November's elections to support the campaigns of Democrats.

In 2020, the nation's biggest abortion provider also spent $45 million to support Biden and defeat Trump. It spent $50 million for similar efforts before the 2022 midterms.

The money spent by the national organization isn't the only political involvement for the group. Local Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations in California, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio are also planning advocacy campaigns ahead of November.