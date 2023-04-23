'God Bless His Life and Legacy': Sen. Tim Scott Shares Powerful Biblical Reminder From Dr. Charles Stanley

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) honored the life and legacy of Dr. Charles Stanley on Tuesday in a video response for CBN News, praising Stanley’s ministry and biblical impact on America.

“God bless the life and legacy of Dr. Stanley and his service to our country,” Scott said, “for more than 50 years of providing spiritual insight and encouragement.”

The senator’s tribute is among a score of others pouring in for Stanley, a revered pastor, author, and communicator, with prominent faith leaders, politicians, and Christian celebrities celebrating and memorializing the preacher for his monumental impact.

Scott, who has frequently spoken about his Christian faith, said one of Stanley’s Bible studies brought him personal hope and inspiration last year.

“Personally, I fell back in love with Dr. Stanley last year, in April, when I … rediscovered John 14:27 through one of his Bible studies that talks about the importance of peace — the kind of peace that Jesus leaves with us, the peace that you can’t get from the world,” Scott said.

Watch Scott’s remarks about Stanley:

The politician, who recently announced an exploratory committee to run for president next year, concluded his remarks by offering prayer and a Bible verse for Stanley’s family. He cited 1 Peter 5:7, which reads, “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”

“You will be sorely missed,” he said of Stanley. “God bless the family of Dr. Stanley.”

As CBN News previously reported, Troy Miller, president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), the premier association of evangelical and Christian communicators, also praised Stanley during a Tuesday interview with CBN’s Faithwire, noting the late preacher “really embodied the word ‘pastor.’”

“When I think of Dr. Stanley, the first thing that comes to mind is ‘pastor,’” Miller said. “He really loved people, he cared for people, he cared for their lives, and he cared where they spent eternity.”

We’ll leave you with Miller’s remarks:

