Influential Pastor, Author, and Christian Broadcaster Dr. Charles Stanley Passes Away at 90

Prominent pastor, author, and Christian broadcaster Dr. Charles Stanley has passed away. He died on Tuesday morning, April 18, at 90 years old.

In 65 years of ministry, Dr. Stanley helped to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world through his Bible-teaching ministry.

He had led First Baptist Church Atlanta for 50 years, but he stepped back from that role in 2020. Today, the Atlanta church's membership includes people from 98 countries of origin, making them among the most ethnically diverse congregations in America.

His son, Andy Stanley, is also well known as the founder of the North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Georgia where he is the senior pastor.

The elder Stanley was also the founder of In Touch Ministries which he founded in 1977 to spread Bible teaching around the world via radio and television broadcasts. The ministry announced in a post, "In Touch Family, this morning, God called our beloved pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, home to heaven. Dr. Stanley lived a life of obedience and is now receiving the joy of his soul—seeing his Savior face-to-face. Please join us in praying for the Stanley family."

Over the decades, Stanley gained global influence as a preacher through his broadcasting efforts. According to his ministry, the "In Touch" program is broadcast on more than 4,000 television, radio, and satellite networks and stations worldwide, and his sermons have been translated into 127 heart languages.

Erick Erickson tweeted a sentiment that many Christians can relate to: "So sorry to hear about the death of Charles Stanley. When I was growing up, my grandmother would watch him on TV every Sunday."

National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), the nation's leading association of Christian communicators, mourned the news of Stanley's passing.

"Dr. Stanley leaves behind a lasting legacy as a torch-bearer and trailblazer of Gospel ministry and Christian broadcasting," said NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller. "We were blessed to have such a faithful servant of the Lord as a veteran NRB member and a faithful supporter and encourager of the work of NRB. Our condolences and prayers are with Dr. Stanley's family. Although we mourn his loss in this life, it is a joy to know that he is with his Lord and Savior."

Countless pastors gleaned from Stanley's teaching efforts, and many of them were quick to honor him after learning of his passing.

Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California tweeted, "Charles Stanley went to Heaven today. He made his mark on this world for the Gospel and his incredible teaching of God's Word. I like so many others was blessed by hearing his messages on the radio and TV and he was a trusted voice we have all been encouraged by. It was my privilege to meet Dr. Stanley in person in Charlotte, North Carolina at the funeral for Billy Graham. He was warm and gracious. No doubt, he has already heard Jesus say, 'Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord.' Charles Stanley will be greatly missed."

Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Texas said, "Charles Stanley…a spiritual legacy that will last for generations. I am grateful for the preaching ministry of this man and his commitment to the Word of God and the testimony of Jesus. All the praise goes to Jesus."

