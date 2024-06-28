Democrats Reportedly Panicking over Biden's Shaky Debate Performance

ATLANTA – Democrats are panicking over President Biden's shaky performance in last night's historic debate with former President Trump. Some are even calling for Biden to be replaced as the nominee.



Voters were also concerned by what they saw from the president as he struggled and stumbled throughout the evening.



Within the opening minutes, he flubbed a line saying, "What I've been able to do with the Covid, excuse me, with, dealing with everything we have to do with, look, if we finally beat Medicare."

Cognitive Concerns



It became clear to the former President's surrogates, that Biden was in trouble.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said, "The Biden campaign said this would be the reset moment for Joe Biden's candidacy and what they saw, what the American people saw, was a weak, horrible president, who is the weakest president in our nation's history."



Voter concerns about Biden's age and mental sharpness were on display during the 90-minute debate as the president struggled at times to answer questions.



Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said, "He repeated things that were not true and he also said things that, to be frank, there were times that I could not understand what he was saying."



The showdown had Biden and Trump, the two oldest candidates to ever seek the White House, trading barbs on a number of topics.



On the Economy



"The only jobs he created are for illegal immigrants and bounce back jobs that bounce back from the Covid. He has not done a good job, he's done a poor job, and inflation is killing our country," Trump said.



On Abortion



"We are not for late-term abortion. Period. Period, period," Biden said.

Trump replied, "Under Roe v Wade, you have late-term abortion. You can do whatever you want. Depending on the state, you can do whatever you want. We don't think that's a good thing. We think it's a radical thing. We think the Democrats are the radicals."



On Immigration



Biden said, "When he was president, he was taking separating babies from their mothers, put him in cages, making sure that the families were separated. That's not the way to go."



Trump pushed back accusing Biden of putting in place weak border policies that make America unsafe.

"We have the largest number of terrorists coming into our country right now. All terrorists all over the world, not just in South America, all over the world. They come from the Middle East, everywhere, all over the world. That pouring in. And this guy just left it open."

Biden's Poor Performance



The two also tackled wars in Ukraine and Gaza.



But by the end of the night, everyone was talking about President Biden's poor performance.

Michigan resident Rosanne Ponkowski said, "I have dealt with people that have dementia before, and it's very obvious just from the look on his face, not understanding what's going on, the surprised and shocked look sometimes, the eyes, the very stiff face, the very stiff hands, they're all very prominent signs of what's going on."

The White House tried to put a brave face on the evening telling reporters that Biden had a cold.



Surrogates like California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) attempted to side-step voter concerns that the president is too old.



CBN News directly asked Gov. Newsom, "There's a lot of concern about the president's stamina and mental health. Are you concerned, 81 years old, are concerned about that going forward?" Newsom replied, "I'm worried about President Trump's stamina." We followed up with, "No, I'm talking about the president." Newsom replied, "No, I'm talking about President Trump as well."



One top Biden donor reportedly called the president's performance disqualifying, telling Reuters that he expects Democrats will urge him to step aside ahead of the party's national convention in August.

Still, in a post-debate rally, Biden told supporters that he was confident he could win against Trump. "Look, we're going to beat this guy. We need to beat this guy. And I need you in order to beat him. You're the people I've run for," Biden said.



Coming into the debate, Biden and Trump found themselves nearly tied in some national opinion polls. We'll see in the coming days whether this debate did anything to significantly change those dynamics. For now, though, the race is set to be decided here in Georgia and a handful of other key swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona. Meanwhile, voters there and across the country will get another look at the candidates on September 10th.