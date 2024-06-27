Debate Showdown: Biden Preps at Camp David, Trump Energizes Base with Prayer Call

For the first time in U.S. history, a sitting president and a former president will go head-to-head in a presidential debate tonight. This debate is also the earliest in modern history, well ahead of the traditional fall schedule.

New rules aim to prevent chaotic scenes from past debates. There will be no live audience, no opening statements, and both candidates' microphones will be muted unless it's their turn to speak.

Performance on the debate stage might be the most crucial aspect for the 81-year-old Biden as Republicans highlight his age and mental health.

"Which Joe Biden's going to show up?" asked House Speaker Mike Johnson. "My summary is this: It doesn't matter if he drinks a whole gallon of energy drinks, he's not going to be able to match the acumen and the readiness of Donald Trump."

Nathan Gonzales from Inside Elections tells CBN News that because some Republicans have portrayed Biden as too old and incompetent, the real challenge may lie with Donald Trump. "Trump is used to feeding off the crowd and energy in the room, and that's just not going to be there," Gonzales explained. "Trump is going to have to be disciplined when it comes to time and whether the mic is on or off. He must avoid being perceived as a bully."

Biden is expected to focus on Trump's 34 felony convictions—a first for a presidential candidate—and other pending criminal cases. He will also likely address the abortion issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, thanks to three Trump appointees. Trump, on the other hand, is expected to highlight issues such as the flood of unchecked migrants on the U.S. southern border and high inflation.

President Biden has been preparing for the debate at Camp David over the past several days. Former President Trump has been on the campaign trail, and Wednesday night, he attended a prayer conference call with members of a faith advisory board.





