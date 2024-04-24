Survivor of Hamas' Barbaric Oct. 7 Attack Has a New Life Mission

04-24-2024

On Oct. 7, Adele Raemer survived the Hamas attacks in her kibbutz Nirim on the border with Gaza only to find herself and her extended family displaced, refugees of a kind in their own country. She's now advocating for the release of the hostages still being held captive in Gaza, several of whom she knew personally including Nadav Popplewell and Yagev Buchshtav.

Born in the U.S., Raemer arrived in Israel in 1973, served with the Israeli Defense Forces and then began teaching school children at Nirim in 1975. She continued her classroom career there for almost 40 years while raising her children and then enjoying her grandchildren. 

Raemer and her family miraculously survived the Hamas attack, hiding in safe rooms in their homes. Hamas however, was able to kill, injure, or abduct about 10 of Nirim's 400 residents.

Today, Raemer and her family are unable to return to their homes, but she has turned tragedy to mission – advocating for the Hamas hostages and speaking out for Israel.

On Thursday, Raemer shares more of her story with Gordon Robertson on The 700 Club. The video of that interview is posted ABOVE.

