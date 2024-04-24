'The Canary in the Coal Mine': Netanyahu Warns US Antisemitism Signals Impending Global Inferno

With outrageous antisemitic, anti-Israel protests spreading like a virus on U.S. college campuses, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stepped into the gap to condemn the surge of dangerous rhetoric and threats.

Here's the full text of his speech that was delivered on Wednesday evening in Israel as the Jewish people celebrate Passover in the middle of the war that was perpetrated against them by Iranian terrorist proxies in Gaza:

"What's happening in America's college campuses is horrific. Antisemitic mobs have taken over leading universities. They call for the annihilation of Israel. They attack Jewish students. They attack Jewish faculty. This is reminiscent of what happened in German universities in the 1930s. It's unconscionable. It has to be stopped. It has to be condemned and condemned unequivocally. But that's not what happened. The response of several university presidents was shameful.

Now, fortunately, state, local, federal officials, many of them have responded differently but there has to be more. More has to be done. It has to be done not only because they attack Israel, that's bad enough, not only because they want to kill Jews wherever they are, that's bad enough, it's also when you listen to them, it's also because they say not only, 'Death to Israel. Death to the Jews,' but 'death to America.' And this tells us that there is an antisemitic surge here that has terrible consequences.

We see this exponential rise of antisemitism throughout America and throughout Western societies as Israel tries to defend itself against genocidal terrorists, genocidal terrorists who hide behind civilians. Yet it is Israel that is falsely accused of genocide, Israel that is falsely accused of starvation and all sundry war crimes. It's all one big libel. But that's not new. We've seen in history that antisemitic attacks were always preceded by vilification and slander, lies that were cast against the Jewish people that are unbelievable yet people believed them.

Now, what is important now is for all of us, all of us who are interested and cherish our values and our civilization, to stand up together and to say enough is enough. We have to stop antisemitism because antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine. It always precedes larger conflagrations that engulf the entire world.

So I ask all of you, Jews and non-Jews alike, who are concerned with our common future and our common values to do one thing: Stand up, speak up, be counted. Stop antisemitism now."