Qatar's Critics Question Why U.S. Pressure Doesn't Grow against Top Sponsor of Hamas

JERUSALEM, Israel – The world appears to be counting on the tiny country of Qatar to help negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that could lead to the release of the Israeli hostages held since last October. However, some are questioning whether the country's ruling family is a reliable partner in the process.

In 2022, the Biden adminstration designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally.

That designation carries military and economic privileges, as well as what the State Department calls "a powerful symbol of the close relationship with the United States."

Qatar also hosts CENTCOM, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East.

"Qatar is an Islamist sponsor of terrorism. They belong not to the Western bloc, not to the American bloc, but to the opposite, to the Russian Chinese bloc, to Iran," Yigal Carmon, founder of MEMRI (the MIddle East Media Research Institute) told CBN News.

Carmon strongly disagrees with the U.S. view of Qatar, calling it a longtime sponsor of Hamas.

"Qatar gave (the U.S.) billions of dollars over the years," Carmon explained. "They became a tiny empire – military empire. All the missiles to Tel Aviv, all the almost 40,000 weapon-holders, killers. All the drones, all the motorcycle(s), what have you. All their equipment – everything, every single missile – is Hamas, is Qatar. So, Qatar is Hamas, Hamas is Qatar. They go together."

Israeli attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner tells CBN News the country uses its charities to funnel money to the terror group.

"The Qatari Foundation, which is a huge charity in Qatar, give hundreds of millions of dollars to the charity organizations of Hamas in Gaza. But the charity organization of Hamas in Gaza are Hamas. They give foods for the people in order to be loyal to Hamas. They share the same facilities with Hamas. They pay the salaries of the militants of Hamas," she explained.

Qatar's ruling al-Thani family also hosts the top leaders of Hamas such as Ismail Haniyeh. Carmon also accuses Qatar of being a sworn enemy of regional allies of the U.S, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Lately, other voices, including Rabbis United and Rabbi Pini Dunner, demonstrated outside Qatar's Los Angeles consulate to publicly pressure the country's rulers.

In a post on X, Dunner stated, "We want that to end, and Qatar has the power to do it. They are ostensibly an ally of America. Is this the way allies behave? I don't think so, and if that's the case, they should change their ways and make a difference. They could do it."

Carmon questions why the administration doesn't recognize the issue and force Qatar's hand.

"What we see is, on the American side, begging. Even after 32 Americans were killed in October 7 and eight are still hostages, Qatar did nothing to rescue even the American ones only. Qatar is betraying America all the time, and from the American side, there is not one ounce of pressure," he insisted.

It's one reason why Carmon speculates there remains no deal.

"Why the deal is not happening?," he asked. "Because Qatar did not pressure. Hamas, and they could pressure them, because for Hamas, Qatar is the lifeline, Qatar is the hope, the future, the power to continue to fight and to hold the hostages. If Qatar had pressured Hamas, there might have been good chances that there might have been an agreement."

In January, the Biden administration renewed the CENTCOM military lease for another ten years. Carmon believes the U.S. could have used relocation of the base as leverage.

"It's so easy, just see if you can relocate – Qatar will become the best ally for America, in truth. But now, it's a Trojan horse. Why should they do anything? America is happy with them anyway, being anti American. This is an enigma. Why embrace a power that is Islamist, that is supporter of terrorism, that belongs to the bloc of Iran, Russia, China?," Carmon asked.

While he and others wait for the U.S. to potentially remove Qatar from its position of influence, the coutnry will likely straddle the geopolitical fence between being a U.S. ally and also standing with the enemies of America.