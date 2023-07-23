Netanyahu Receives Pacemaker in Successful Surgery as Thousands March against Judicial Reform

JERUSALEM, Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful surgery to implant a pacemaker Saturday night. He was sedated for the operation, and turned over duties to Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, chief architect of the judicial reform legislation making its way through the Knesset.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other parts of Israel to protest judicial reform, which is slated for a vote early this week.

Officials at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv, issued a statement saying of Netanyahu, "His medical condition is good, and he will remain in the cardiology department for observation."

Before his surgery, the prime minister recorded a video message posted on social media and said, "I feel great, but I'm listening to my doctors," He added, "The doctors said I'll be released from the hospital tomorrow (Sunday) by the afternoon and I'll be able to arrive at the Knesset for the (Monday) vote."

Concerning the controversial law which would prevent court judges and justices from invalidating laws based on a "reasonableness" standard, a judicial decision reform advocates say gives the court too much power, Netanyahu said in his message, "The efforts to reach a wide agreement are continuing."

The Jerusalem Post reports that a holter monitor, installed after Netanyahu experienced dizziness and a fall last weekend, showed a heart irregularity Saturday, necessitating the immediate surgery to implant the pacemaker.

The weekly cabinet meeting, held every Sunday, has been postponed.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***