Netanyahu Blames Iran for Upsurge in Israeli Terror Attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin is blaming Iran for the recent surge in Palestinian terror attacks.

Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the site of a drive-by shooting where Batsheva Nigri, a mother of three, was murdered in front of her 12-year-old daughter, and the driver of the car they were riding in was seriously wounded.

“We are in the grips of a terror offensive. This terror offensive is encouraged, directed and funded by Iran and its proxies,” Netanyahu, who rarely visits the site of an attack said.

“We are working around the clock -- all of the officers and soldiers -- in order to apprehend the killers and those who try to kill Israeli citizens. To this day we have reached all of them, and we will reach these, too,” he said.

“A significant portion of this wave of terrorism came from external guidance,” Netanyahu added.

On Tuesday, Gallant commended security forces for apprehending the terrorists. Earlier, he said, that Iranian funding has led to a “significant change” increasing the number of weapons reaching Palestinian in the West Bank (biblical Judea and Samaria).

He said the terrorism is “all guided by Iran, which is looking for any way to harm Israeli citizens.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration equated the Palestinian terror attacks with an incident last month in which a Palestinian teenager was killed by an Israeli in unclear circumstances. Israelis said they were defending themselves after being attacked and the Palestinians said they were defending their village.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned the Palestinian violence and sent condolences to the family of Nigri but then also “strongly condemned” what she called “the terror attacks by settlers in Burka on August 4 that killed a 19-year-old Palestinian.”

Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife Lucy and daughters Rina and Maia were murdered four months ago by terrorists expressed his sorrow at the murder of Nigri.

“I am devastated by the cold-blooded murder of Batsheva Nigri this week. She was the kindergarten teacher of the kids of some of my close friends in Efrat and, according to everyone who knew her, a giving lady with a wonderful heart,” Dee said in a statement.

“The murder was carried out by Fatah, the army of the Palestinian Authority. The PA is the funder of 70 per cent of terror attacks that go on in Judea and Samaria, including the attack that killed my wife and two daughters four months ago,” Dee said.

“World governments are funding the PA to the tune of $1.2 billion per year -- the same PA that educates children to murder Jews through textbooks and terror training summer camps, the same PA that pays more than $300 million annually to families of terrorists to encourage the next round of attacks,” he added.

Furthermore, Dee noted, that the Israel Defense Forces protects the PA from its own people and Israel says that leads to “stability and security.” But it doesn’t he says. “I have a message to all our politicians: backing the PA is backing the wrong horse. It no more leads to security and stability than backing Iran and other Arab countries to develop nuclear weapons, the current US Administration’s apparent “stabilizing” policy for the Middle East,” he said.

Nevertheless, Dee says, he loves the Palestinians and hates the terrorists. “Rarely does one differentiate between Arab and Arab. This naive policy of painting all Palestinians with one brush has led to Israel and the world backing a hateful terrorist regime, the PA, which terrorizes its own people and us, under the misapprehension that the “tough” Palestinians can control the weaker ones. But the weaker ones are our friends,” he said.

“When will Israel and the world see that they are the authors of our own nightmare and stop backing the terrorists who are killing our best citizens day in and day out? This lunacy has to stop, and it has to stop now.”