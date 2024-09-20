Middle East Expert: Hezbollah's Arab Foes Relieved the Terror Group Not as 'Strong as They Pretended to Be'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) founder Yigal Carmon told CBN News how the Arab world is reacting to the devastating attacks on Hezbollah this week.

Carmon explains that many of the Arab nations in the Middle East are enemies of the Iranian-backed group. Given the damage done, they’re happy to see their foe “not as big and strong as they pretended to be.” Click on the video above to watch the interview.