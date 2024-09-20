Middle East Expert: Hezbollah's Arab Foes Relieved the Terror Group Not as 'Strong as They Pretended to Be'

Chris Mitchell
09-20-2024

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) founder Yigal Carmon told CBN News how the Arab world is reacting to the devastating attacks on Hezbollah this week. 

Carmon explains that many of the Arab nations in the Middle East are enemies of the Iranian-backed group. Given the damage done, they’re happy to see their foe “not as big and strong as they pretended to be.” Click on the video above to watch the interview.

Share This article

About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world. Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians
More