Legal Expert to CBN: UN 'Putting a No Jews Sign on Parts of the Biblical Holy Land'

Chris Mitchell
09-24-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – Last week, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution essentially banning Israeli Jews from the biblical lands of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), including Jerusalem's Old City. All Jewish settlements there must be vacated within a year, along with all military forces in the West Bank and Gaza.

Most Israelis consider the vote to be outrageous. Yet, legal expert Eugene Kontorovich tells CBN News such resolutions are part of a 50-year history of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel expressions at the U.N.

Kontorovich called the resolution "a tactic to increase diplomatic pressure on Israel," and added, "It creates another window to beat up on Israel, and they're hoping there's going to be an administration in the White House that's ready to take stronger measures and to use this non-binding, legally irrelevant resolution as a cover, as an excuse."

