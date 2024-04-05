JNS News Editor: Push for Israel Wartime Elections 'Absolutely Coordinated' with White House

JERUSALEM, Israel – The political and social unity following the shocking massacre and kidnapping of Israelis last October helped guide Israel through the first six months of the war with Hamas. That unity has shown clear signs of fraying in recent weeks, as the Biden administration and the U.S. Senate majority leader explicitly called for Israel to hold new elections, Now, Israeli political leaders also are pushing for early elections.

Despite the pressure from Washington, many are asking, is that what Israelis want, to hold elections during wartime?

CBN News talked with Alex Traiman Jerusalem news editor for JNS News and asked him to explain what is behind the effort to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and how the Biden White House is trying to derail one of Israel's top priorities: the elimination of Hamas as a fighting force.

To watch the interview, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***