Jerusalem Rabbi has No Doubt Israel's Protection During Missile Assault was Divine Intervention

JERUSALEM, Israel – After Iran's missile barrage last week against Israel, many people here who endured the explosions and sirens during the night were both relieved and stunned to learn that 99 percent of the more than 300 drones and missiles fired at them were shot down, and most did not even make it to Israeli airspace.

Many people are touting the country's military prowess and the nation's advances in defensive technology; others are grateful for the alliance with the U.S., the U.K., and even Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Yet, the prevailing sense – even in a country that is largely secular – is that Israel was blessed with a Divine intervention.

Rabbi Yitzchok Adlerstein from the Simon Wiesenthal Center put it best when he said, "We were all witness to nothing short of a miracle of biblical proportions."

CBN News spoke with the rabbi to get his perspective on the events of the past week. To see that interview, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***