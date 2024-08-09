Israel's First-Ever Christian Olympian on Facing a Terror Threat and 'Demonic' Opening Ceremony

Ashlee Bond has been on a truly captivating journey. The U.S.-born show-jumping rider is the first Christian athlete to represent Israel at the Olympics. Bond participated in the Tokyo Games in 2021 and was in Paris this summer to once again compete in the Olympic games.

How Bond Joined Israel's Team

“I am part Jewish, so … I feel right at home,” Bond, 39, told CBN News of her experience competing on team Israel.

Her journey to contending on behalf of the Jewish state started when she was 33 years old, which she considers significant considering her Christian heritage.

“I was 33 when I got my citizenship — on my 33rd birthday,” she said. “Jesus was crucified when he was 33. I have always considered myself an American-Israeli or Israeli-American — either way. My dad was born in Haifa … I still have some family that lives in Israel.”

Bond said her Israeli heritage was always “very prominent” in her life, with the culture integrated into her daily life. Ultimately, she developed a “strong Israeli character,” which helped lead her to seek Israeli citizenship in 2018.

“I just felt this calling with my faith being a Christian, being that Jesus — that’s where He was born, and where He died, and where He rose again,” Bond said. “And I had done enough for the U.S. team. I felt as though I had proven that I could ride for the U.S. team. … I felt it was time for me to make that change and to help along with my other teammates to bring Israel more recognition to the top of the sport and hopefully get others in Israel excited about hopefully getting into the equestrian sport.”

Dealing with Terror Threats

There were some significant considerations for Bond when competing in the 2024 Olympic Games, though, especially after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East — events that led to increased security concerns for Israeli Olympians.

“It was definitely nerve-racking, to say the least,” she said. “I pride myself on being a pretty tough person, someone who isn’t shaken too easily.”

But Bond said she and others received a threatening email before the 2024 Olympics that left her stunned.

“[It] singled me out personally, along with … I believe 16 other Israeli athletes from a terrorist organization threatening our lives and saying … ‘If you fly over, you drive over, we run the airports, we run the streets, we will have blood run in the streets like Munich in ’72,'” she said, referencing the 1972 terror attack that claimed the lives of 11 Israeli Olympians. “That was a little concerning.”

Bond said she coped with associated fears by leaning into Jesus, focusing on her calling and not any of the worries that the email sparked in her heart. The threats were especially concerning because the emails were delivered and addressed to each individual’s personal email — and that’s not all.

“There were a couple Israeli athletes that got their obituaries sent to them,” she said.

A Prayer Chain

With so much uncertainty, Bond’s mom, faith and film pioneer Cindy Bond, ignited a prayer chain by asking tens of thousands of people to pray for and over Israel, the Olympic team, and everyone involved.

“It was truly remarkable, the outpouring of prayers we had covering us,” she said. “I believe in my gut that is why we did not experience anything other than true love and support the whole time we were there.”

Bond said she never considered not going to the 2024 Games, but added she didn’t know what to expect or how other athletes and spectators would respond to her and other Israeli athletes.

“It makes me really emotional,” she said, noting her experience was wonderful. “We just had so much support, and the village was wonderful. I never had a bad experience. The athletes were great.”

Bond described the security as intense, with officers and armed guards surrounding her and her teammates 24/7.

Biggest 2024 Controversy

The Olympian also addressed the biggest controversy surrounding the 2024 Olympic Games: the drag-queen-dominated opening ceremony widely seen as mocking the Last Supper.

“For me, it’s really simple … this world is … sinful, and it’s a fallen world, and you don’t have control over the media,” Bond said. “And the media is, for the most part, very demonic, and they want to push their agenda, and the devil is trying to get as many souls as he can.”

She continued, “I don’t support the opening ceremony and what they did by any means, but I can still be a participant as an Olympic athlete and just … spread the Word of the Lord and be that light.”

Bond said she hopes people see her and other Christian athletes’ examples and come to know Jesus as a result. Ultimately, she said many Bible-believing athletes were at the games and letting their light show brightly.

“On one hand, you saw that in the opening ceremony and there was outrage, which was great to see the Christians coming together and … fighting for that,” Bond said. “And the other part is us as Christian athletes — to show the world that we are here, and we are embodying what they feel is the Christian spirit, and … just hopefully it kind of evens it out a little bit.”