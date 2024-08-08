Israeli Olympians Bring Hope - Six Medals and Counting

Despite looming threats from the Iranian regime to hit Israeli civilian areas with missiles, Israeli spirits are lifted by their Olympic athletes' success in Paris.

Israel has won six Olympic medals so far: one gold, four silver, and one bronze.

Hatikva, Israel’s national anthem, played in Marseille as Tom Reuveny won the gold in men’s windsurfing on Saturday. Moments later, team member Sharon Kantor won silver in the women’s windsurfing competition.

תום ראובני אלוף אולימפי!

רגע הזכיה של מדליסט הזהב בשיט pic.twitter.com/yMNG9oJDEq — Shem Tov Heavy (@ShemTovHeavy) August 3, 2024

Reuveny told the Jerusalem Post, “So many soldiers have sacrificed their lives for the country, I knew that the only thing I could do, that I could give back to the country was to hear the anthem being played. There are still hostages in Gaza and it was difficult training when the whole country is burning, “

Israel received two more medals in the judo competition. Raz Hershko won a silver medal in the women’s competition. She told the Times of Israel, “So many people who have been a part of this that the medal isn’t really just mine — it’s really all of ours, of yours, of our country’s, our people, our flag.”

In another judo competition, Peter Paltchik won the bronze medal in his weight category and afterwards, he broke down crying in front of his coach Oren Smadja, who recently lost his son in Gaza. “I did it for everyone, for the entire people of Israel."

Israel’s Peter Paltchik breaking down with coach Oren Smadja after winning bronze in Judo just now.



Smadja lost his son Omer in Gaza just a month ago. An entire country is crying with them. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/umnQJYSVmo — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) August 1, 2024

Artistic gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a silver medal in the floor exercise. Watch his stunning routine here.

“I am proud of this Olympics no less than the last one, and something about this medal is even sweeter! I don't know if it's the situation in the country or the pressure to compete as an Olympic champion, but I guess it's both together,” he said.

Silver medalist Inar Lanir wore a yellow hair-tie to remember the hostages who have been held in Gaza for over 300 days.

When the athletes arrived home in Israel they received a heroes' welcome.

After winning these six medals, Israel is currently ranked 25th among 204 participating countries.

There are hopes for more medals in the upcoming Paralympics, starting on August 29, which could add to Israel's collection.