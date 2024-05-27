Israel Kills Hamas Commander, Fights Rafah Terrorists Despite Global Court Ruling, Rocket Barrages

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israeli military continues to fight on multiple fronts against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The fighting goes on despite last week's ruling by the International Court of Justice that ordered the sovereign state of Israel to desist.

For the first time in four months, Hamas fired rockets Sunday into Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel.

The attack sent millions scrambling into bomb shelters. Hamas fired those rockets out of its final hideout in Rafah where Israel is fighting to defeat the terror group's last major stronghold.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari explained, "Hamas is choosing to continue this war by refusing to release our hostages and continuing to attack Israel. Hamas is holding 125 of our people hostages across our border in Gaza. We will not stop fighting for their freedom, this is what any decent country in the world would do.”

The IDF intends to continue its operations in Gaza, including Rafah, since they claim they're fighting in accordance with last week's ruling by the International Court of Justice.

A senior Israeli official pointed out the court's instructions not to commit genocide and said Israel is not committing genocide but is fighting according to international law, taking extraordinary steps to evacuate and protect civilians.

In Rafah, the IDF announced it had eliminated the Hamas commander who directed terror activities in Judea and Samaria and was responsible for funding operations in Gaza, as well as attacks in which Israeli soldiers were killed.

On Israel's northern border, Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon fired dozens of rockets into Israel.

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah also welcomed the announcement by Norway, Ireland, and Spain that they will recognize a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Norway and Spain plan to officially recognize a Palestinian state by Tuesday.

However, a Palestinian human rights advocate wrote that "recognizing a Palestinian state after October 7th would send a dangerous message that sexual violence and terrorism against civilians can successfully achieve political gains."

In Tel Aviv, thousands gathered at the funeral of Hanan Yablonka, a Brazilian-Israeli whose body was recovered in Gaza after he was murdered by Hamas at the Nova Music Festival last October.

His mother, Vered Yablonka, delivered a message to Hamas.

"I want to say to Hamas, you will never beat us – never, never," she stated. "The Jews were always murdered because they were Jews; it didn't work for anyone, and it won't work (for you) either."

