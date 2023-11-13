Israel Advances against Hamas in War's Week 6: 'They Hear the Tanks Above the Tunnels'

JERUSALEM, Israel – As the Israel-Hamas war continues in Gaza for its sixth week, tensions are rising in Europe and the U.S., where protesters are taking to the streets, either backing Israel or supporting the Palestinians.

In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came against the idea of a ceasefire in Gaza until Israel completes its mission and laid down ground rules for what Gaza will look like at the end of the war.

"As for the talks about the day after – this day will only be after the elimination of Hamas,” said Netanyahu. “Gaza will be demilitarized, and there will no longer be a threat from the Gaza Strip to the State of Israel. In order to ensure there will be no such threat, as long as needed, the IDF will continue to control security in the Gaza Strip to prevent terror from it."

Netanyahu was joined by war cabinet minister Benny Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"Hamas is under huge pressure. This pressure right now is increasing, they hear the tanks above the tunnels, they hear the bulldozers taking down the houses, and they know very well that they will get to them,” said Gallant.

Gallant also warned Hezbollah, emphasizing the rising tensions in northern Israel after 21 people were wounded in the Iranian proxy's attacks a day before.

“The citizens of Lebanon must know that if (Hassan) Nasrallah makes a mistake, the fate of Beirut could be like the fate of Gaza," Gallant cautioned.

Inside Gaza, fighting grew more fierce. At the same time, the IDF said it's in talks with the heads of the hospitals there.

“We opened designated routes from the hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip southbound. We are speaking with the hospital's management teams and are offering assistance to safely transport the sick and the wounded. Civilians of the northern Gaza Strip continue to answer the IDF calls and are moving southwards, despite Hamas doing everything in its power to make them stay,” explained IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

In an interview with the BBC, Israeli President Isaac Herzog revealed that soldiers operating in northern Gaza found a copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf in Arabic on the body of a terrorist using a civilian home as a Hamas terror base.

Herzog stated, "It’s the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II. He even marked, wrote notes, and learned again and again Adolf Hitler’s ideology of hating the Jews, of killing the Jews, of burning the Jews, of slaughtering the Jews. This is the real war we are in."

Demonstrations of all kinds – pro-Palestinian, pro-Israel, or against anti-Semitism – are taking place in Europe and the U.S. Some 300,000 pro-Palestinian protestors marched through the streets of London on the day Britain was commemorating Armistice Day. Earlier, "far right" demonstrators clashed with police.

In Paris, more than 100,000 people marched to protest anti-Semitism that has soared since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7th. Hundreds of thousands are expected to march for Israel at the National Mall in Washington on Tuesday.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, noted, "We expect that there will be many Jews, many of our allies, including in the Christian community, who will be joining us. The focus of our march will be to support Israel during its fight against the Hamas terrorist army, to combat anti-Semitism, the amazingly awful rise, the tsunami of anti-Semitic Jew hatred across America that we are standing up against, and then we're also marching for the hostages, the 240 innocents, who are being held by the Hamas terrorist army in Gaza as we speak right now."