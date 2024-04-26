IDF Preps Sanctuary Tents for Gaza Civilians Before Rafah Battle, Feucht Leads Israel Rally in NYC

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it's preparing to move into Rafah, the last major Hamas military stronghold in Gaza.

While the Biden administration disapproves of the move, Israel is setting up thousands of tents to provide a sanctuary to keep civilians out of harm's way. The operation also aims to rescue the remaining hostages.

In a briefing, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari stated, “133 hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza – for over 200 days, in inhumane conditions. Until Hamas releases our hostages, the IDF will continue to pursue Hamas everywhere in Gaza. This is an urgent call for action. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find our hostages.”

President Joe Biden and the leaders of 17 other nations with hostages in Hamas' hand have issued a joint statement calling on Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal that would see the captives freed.

On Israel's northern border, the IDF is involved in significant fighting with Hezbollah. This week, Israel hit the Iranian-backed group with dozens of air strikes.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that many of Hezbollah's top people have been killed throughout the war.

"Half of the Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon have been eliminated," Gallant claimed. These are the people who were responsible for the offensive actions, the will to harm the citizens of the state of Israel."

Meanwhile, the anti-Semitic pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas protests on U.S. college campuses are still underway.

Students at a University of Minnesota march Thursday chanted, "Israel out of Palestine; Israel out of Palestine!"

One driving factor in young people's anti-Israel sentiment appears to come from online videos such as those on TikTok.

Senator Mark Warner ( D-Virginia) commented, "There's been independent analysis done that shows on TikTok, and the amount of pro-Palestinian posts are 54 to 1 over pro-Israel posts. Now, acknowledge American youth might be split 80-20 pro-Palestinian, but they're not split 54 to 1."

Outside New York's Columbia University campus Thursday evening, worship leader Sean Feucht and other Christians gathered to march and show their support for Israel.

NEW YORK CITY SHOWED UP TONIGHT



Where should we go next???? pic.twitter.com/9VBpplnd7v — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) April 26, 2024

Before the march, Feucht spoke about the group's goal with CBN's Billy Hallowell.

"So we want to go to the heart of where all this began and say 'enough is enough,'" Feucht explained. "We're rising up. We're coming to bring the light. We're coming to say we're not going to be pushed around. And we're going to join with our Jewish brothers and sisters."

NYPD estimates 4000-4500 gathered up tonight for our #UnitedForIsrael gathering on @Columbia.



There are more that are for us than against us! — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) April 26, 2024

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates from a distinctly Christian perspective.***