Hostage Mother Goldberg-Polin Describes for CBN Her Life in Limelight, Sustaining Faith

Julie Stahl
04-25-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – Earlier this month we aired the riveting first part of our CBN News interview with Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son, Hersh, has been held hostage by the Hamas terror group since last October 7th.

Since the first interview aired, Goldberg-Polin and her husband have been thrust even further into the limelight after Hamas released a video of Hersh on April 24, still alive at the time the video was recorded. 

In part 2 of our interview with Rachel. she discusses the public whirlwind surrounding her son's captivity, and how her faith has sustained her during the intensely stressful time.

To watch the conclusion of the interview, click on the video above.

