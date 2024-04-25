Hostage Mother Goldberg-Polin Describes for CBN Her Life in Limelight, Sustaining Faith

JERUSALEM, Israel – Earlier this month we aired the riveting first part of our CBN News interview with Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son, Hersh, has been held hostage by the Hamas terror group since last October 7th.

Since the first interview aired, Goldberg-Polin and her husband have been thrust even further into the limelight after Hamas released a video of Hersh on April 24, still alive at the time the video was recorded.

In part 2 of our interview with Rachel. she discusses the public whirlwind surrounding her son's captivity, and how her faith has sustained her during the intensely stressful time.

