Strength Amid Sorrow: Israeli-American Mom Honored in Time's '100 Most Influential List' Battling for Her Son's Release

Time Magazine's prestigious "100 Most Influential" list has recently honored Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the resilient mother of Hersh. In a riveting interview with CBN News, she shared the harrowing details of her son's abduction by Hamas. He is still in Hamas captivity.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the steadfast mother of Hersh, 23, sat down in Jerusalem for a poignant discussion about her son, who remains a captive of Hamas. Reflecting on Hersh's character, she described him as "laid back, fun-loving, funny, with a dry, dark sense of humor." Hersh had been eagerly planning a two-year global adventure, with his departure set for December 27th, 2023. Rachel expressed a hopeful vision: "God willing, he will come home and get the treatment that he needs, and one day he will go on that trip."

Please pray for the release of all of the hostages held captive in Gaza.