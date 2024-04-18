Strength Amid Sorrow: Israeli-American Mom Honored in Time's '100 Most Influential List' Battling for Her Son's Release

Julie Stahl
04-18-2024

Share This article

Time Magazine's prestigious "100 Most Influential" list has recently honored Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the resilient mother of Hersh. In a riveting interview with CBN News, she shared the harrowing details of her son's abduction by Hamas. He is still in Hamas captivity.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the steadfast mother of Hersh, 23, sat down in Jerusalem for a poignant discussion about her son, who remains a captive of Hamas. Reflecting on Hersh's character, she described him as "laid back, fun-loving, funny, with a dry, dark sense of humor." Hersh had been eagerly planning a two-year global adventure, with his departure set for December 27th, 2023. Rachel expressed a hopeful vision: "God willing, he will come home and get the treatment that he needs, and one day he will go on that trip."

Please pray for the release of all of the hostages held captive in Gaza.

Share This article

About The Author

Julie Stahl
Julie
Stahl

Julie Stahl is a correspondent for CBN News in the Middle East. A Hebrew speaker, she has been covering news in Israel fulltime for more than 20 years. Julie’s life as a journalist has been intertwined with CBN – first as a graduate student in Journalism; then as a journalist with Middle East Television (METV) when it was owned by CBN from 1989-91; and now with the Middle East Bureau of CBN News in Jerusalem since 2009. As a correspondent for CBN News, Julie has covered Israel’s wars with Gaza, rocket attacks on Israeli communities, stories on the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and
More