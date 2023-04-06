'He is Risen': Watch CBN's Coverage of Garden Tomb Easter Service, 2023, from Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Christians around the world celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, you can also celebrate the Messiah's Resurrection from the city where it happened.

The service will be live streamed on the CBN News Channel and the CBN Family App on Easter morning, April 9th, at 2:00 a.m, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), and will air on the CBN News Channel, CBN Family and the CBN News App at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The Garden Tomb is the site where some believe the Resurrection took place.

For years CBN has partnered with the Garden Tomb Association to broadcast its Easter Sunrise Service, where thousands gather on site and hundreds of thousands more online.

That's why CBN and the Garden Tomb combined to provide this special Easter service reminding us of the angel's message that Easter morning 2,000 years ago: "He is not here. He is risen from the dead!"

