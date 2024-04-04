bidennetanyahu_hdv.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden Calls for 'Immediate Ceasefire' In Tense Call with Prime Minister Netanyahu

Abigail Robertson
04-04-2024

Share This article

The White House is making its strongest push yet for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday for the first time since a deadly Israeli air strike on aid workers in Gaza earlier this week. 

Biden made clear he thinks the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the accidental Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen are unacceptable. 

He also called for an immediate ceasefire and signaled U.S. policy on the war could soon shift depending on Israel's actions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after the call that Biden "made clear measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers."

"U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on the steps," he declared. 

"He underscored as well that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians. And he urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to empower negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home," Blinken added. 

Blinken reaffirmed America's strong support for Israel and acknowledged what happened after October 7th could have ended immediately if Hamas had released the Israeli hostages and stopped hiding behind civilians. 

But Blinken also emphasized Israel is not Hamas, and they must place a value on human life amid the dire situation in Gaza.

The call comes as Biden is facing growing pressure from within the Democratic party to call for a ceasefire and conditions in aid to Israel if it does not make changes to protect aid workers and address human suffering in Gaza. 

Share This article

About The Author

Abigail
Robertson

Abigail Robertson serves as the White House Correspondent for CBN News, where she has worked since 2015. As a reporter, Abigail covers stories from a Christian perspective on American politics and the news of the day. Before her role at the White House, Abigail covered Capitol Hill, where she interviewed notable lawmakers such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. During her time on the Hill, Abigail loved highlighting how God is moving in the House and Senate by covering different ministries on Capitol Hill and sharing lawmakers’ testimonies and
More