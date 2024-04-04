Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden Calls for 'Immediate Ceasefire' In Tense Call with Prime Minister Netanyahu

The White House is making its strongest push yet for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday for the first time since a deadly Israeli air strike on aid workers in Gaza earlier this week.

Biden made clear he thinks the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the accidental Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen are unacceptable.

He also called for an immediate ceasefire and signaled U.S. policy on the war could soon shift depending on Israel's actions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after the call that Biden "made clear measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers."

"U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on the steps," he declared.

"He underscored as well that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians. And he urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to empower negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home," Blinken added.

Blinken reaffirmed America's strong support for Israel and acknowledged what happened after October 7th could have ended immediately if Hamas had released the Israeli hostages and stopped hiding behind civilians.

But Blinken also emphasized Israel is not Hamas, and they must place a value on human life amid the dire situation in Gaza.

The call comes as Biden is facing growing pressure from within the Democratic party to call for a ceasefire and conditions in aid to Israel if it does not make changes to protect aid workers and address human suffering in Gaza.