Tim Keller's Wife Requests Prayers After Pastor Faces 'Complication' from Treatment

Kathy Keller, the wife of pastor and Christian author Tim Keller shared a new health update on social media requesting prayer for her husband after he suffered "complications" from his recent cancer treatment.

In March, the 72-year-old announced he would be undergoing immunotherapy after new tumors developed in his three-year battle against stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Keller was initially diagnosed in May 2020 and recently told his followers that prior treatment "was successful in eradicating 99% of the tumors", but that new ones developed.

"They are unfortunately in some fairly inconvenient places, so the doctors encouraged us to go through the treatment again, this time targeting a different genetic marker of cancer," he shared in March.

Now his wife, Kathy, is requesting prayers after he finished his most recent treatment at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

"Tim is out of the hospital and recovering at home after complications from his treatment. Please continue to pray during this slow recovery," she wrote.

Keller, the founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, and his wife are putting their trust in God and have approached each obstacle through the lens of prayer.

As CBN's Faithwire has reported, Keller told his followers that his ongoing battle with cancer has driven him and his wife, Kathy, "to seek God's face as we never [have] before."

"He is giving us more of his sensed presence, more freedom from our besetting sins, more dependence on his Word — things that we had sought for years, but only under these circumstances are we finding them."

He concluded his message by asking for continued prayers for healing.

"We humbly beg that you all continue your prayers for the effectiveness of the treatment and minimal side effects to accompany it," Keller wrote. "Your prayers and concern mean more than we can express. Thanks so much!"

Despite the setbacks and trials, Keller says he puts his trust in the Lord.

"I still have cancer, but this is excellent news, so we are rejoicing that God has worked through your prayers and chemotherapy to accomplish so much," he wrote in 2021. "What the future holds I do not know, but we will continue to trust His plan and allow Him to shepherd us along His chosen path."

Keller is also a survivor of thyroid cancer, which he had in 2002.

Please continue to pray for Tim Keller and his family.

