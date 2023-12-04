Planned Parenthood Admits Fetal Heartbeats Present in Early Pregnancy

Planned Parenthood has reversed course on its long-held position that fetal heartbeats aren't "real."

In a shocking move, the abortion giant admitted on its website that unborn babies have beating hearts.

During weeks 5-6 of pregnancy "a very basic beating heart and circulatory system develop," it reads.

Previously, Planned Parenthood relied on the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), whose "Guide to Language and Abortion" said that "a fetal heartbeat exists only after the chambers of the heart have developed and can be detected via ultrasound, which typically occurs around 17 to 20 weeks' gestation," National Review (NR) reports.

But the group has since distanced themselves from ACOG's claim writing in a recent footnote in a South Carolina court filing that "After consulting with experts," the group "understand(s) that a heart forms earlier than that."

ACOG is supposed to be a neutral association of medical experts, but is pro-abortion.

As CBN News reported, in September ACOG penned a stunning op-ed in The Washington Post calling for abortion on demand – at any time and for any reason.

In addition to calling for no limits on abortion, the group claimed abortions are safe.

"It improves and saves lives, and it must be available without restrictions, without limitations, and without barriers — just as any other critical part of health care," wrote the board members.

Dr. Ingrid Skop, a board-certified OB-GYN who has practiced in Texas for nearly 30 years and serves as vice president and director of medical affairs at Charlotte Lozier Institute told CBN's Faith Nation "this brazen proclamation from the ACOG" is not a surprise.

"Sadly this is not surprising to me. I've seen a progression over the years of more and more pro-abortion stances taken by ACOG's leadership...(but) the reality is that only seven to 14 percent of practicing obstetricians will perform an elective abortion."

Skop added, "It's good that this discussion is happening so that the American public can come to the realization that yes, late abortions are happening, yes, they're dangerous, they are killing babies electively, healthy babies, in healthy mothers."

Christopher Miller, a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, noted that ACOG never provided an explanation for how they came to the conclusion that fetal heartbeats aren't present until later in pregnancy.

"One would reasonably expect ACOG, an organization that heralds itself as a 'premier professional membership organization' and a 'leading provider of authoritative scientific data,' to know all this. Instead, ACOG claimed that no heartbeat exists until 17-20 weeks because the heart's chambers are not formed until that point. That's false," he wrote in NR.

