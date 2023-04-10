'Cause Unknown': Sudden Deaths Skyrocketed Among Working-Aged People in 2021 and 2022

Sudden death among healthy working-age people worldwide skyrocketed over the last two years. Here in the U.S., it was up 40% during the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

On The Global Lane, CBN News spoke with a researcher and author who contends a 10% jump would have been a 1-in-200-year event, but this was a whopping 40% spike.

Edward Dowd is a founding partner of Phinance Technologies, a global macro alternative investment firm, and author of the new book, Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022.

The 40% spike in deaths among young people from children through working adults was determined using the actuarial information utilized by insurance companies.

Some people would respond to this sudden death news and say the statistics jumped 40% because of COVID-19. But Dowd says if that's the case, then why wasn't this death spike seen among young people in 2020 when COVID first hit the world? He believes it started in the third quarter of 2021 due to side effects from experimental COVID vaccines.

"At the very least it should be examined, discussed openly. Unfortunately, the vaccine is a taboo subject, it's not allowed to be discussed in the mainstream media or pretty much anywhere near health authorities," he said.

"This is a problem that needs to be reckoned with. We need a national discussion about it," he says. "If I'm proven wrong that's great. But, unfortunately on Wall Street when we see statistics like this and trend changes like this, we become quite alarmed. And that's what I do for a living."

The sudden death phenomenon has also been witnessed among otherwise healthy athletes. Dowd's book catalogs hundreds and hundreds of such cases.

Of course, some of these instances happened on Live TV. One case that stunned the world was the sudden on-field collapse and revival of Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin. But that was just one of many cases.

While he's not a medical doctor, Dowd has done a lot of research on this for his job and his book. So, what do medical professionals speculate as the probable cause of all these sudden deaths? He says the Frontline Doctors who were vilified for questioning the vaccines obviously agree with him.

On the other side, medical professionals who subscribe to the establishment narrative say all the deaths are due to suicides, fentanyl overdoses and missed cancer screenings. But looking at the statistics, Dowd says the Society of Actuaries noticed it was a "very sudden, rapid change" in excess deaths from 30% up to 84% among Millennials in the third quarter of 2021.

"To say that Fortune 500 and midsized company employees had a suicide pact doesn't make any sense to me... Fentanyl users and heroin users don't stay employed very long and it's also suspicious they all decided to overdose in the same quarter," he says. And he contends young folks don't usually get cancer screenings anyways, so that doesn't explain all the sudden deaths among young working-aged Americans. "For all three to have occurred simultaneously is nearly impossible," he points out.

He's calling for an investigation and an honest discussion in the medical field.

