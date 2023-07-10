'Sound of Freedom' Hits $40M, Resonating With Viewers That 'God's Children Are Not for Sale'

Faith-based thriller "Sound of Freedom" has officially sealed its place as the unlikely box office hit of the summer scoring $40 million in its opening week.

After becoming the number one film in America on July 4th, the film finished at the number 3 spot over its first weekend, right behind Walt Disney's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

"Sound of Freedom has taken on a life of its own. We're getting messages from all over the country telling us about packed theaters, sold-out theaters, and spontaneous standing ovations for the film in numerous locations. Seeing this film has become a must, thanks to incredible word-of-mouth," said Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios.

"We're deeply grateful to AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and all our theater partners—and their hard-working theater staff members—for working with us to accommodate the surging demand for this film and having the courage to release Sound of Freedom during the busiest movie season of the year," he added.

The film is based upon the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard who quit his job to go and rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Tim ends up saving 123 people, 55 of whom were children, from one mission alone.



As CBN News reported, "Sound of Freedom" grossed $14.2 million in sales on the July 4th holiday, landing it in the top slot at the box office. On Wednesday it was still doing well, landing in the number two slot with another $4 million.

Approximately $2 million of those early sales came through Pay it Forward Tickets – a patent-pending technology from Angel Studios that empowers moviegoers to purchase tickets for other people whom they want to see a particular film.

Film critics predicted the movie would pass $20 million in gross sales by the end of the week. But it doubled that amount, grossing more than $40 million in sales.

Angel Studios' adult thriller is scoring a high note with audiences receiving an A+ CinemaScore and a 100% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"From the very beginning, this movie had me choked up, tugging at my heartstrings. It effortlessly keeps you on the edge of your seat, igniting a fire of determination to see the bad guys brought to justice and the innocent children saved. I cannot recommend it enough – Jim Caviezel's performance is truly awe-inspiring. You can feel the passion and dedication he poured into this role, leaving a lasting impression on your soul," said one review about the film.

"Amazing movie and brilliantly made. It was a roller coaster ride with pure emotion and made you think of how people can do this dangerous and heroic job, which can bring you to tears of what they have to see and experience," another review said.

Angel Studios is the streaming and distribution platform behind the film and successfully launched "The Chosen" – the most successful crowdfunded project of all time – into theaters last year.

When "The Chosen" series debuted the first two episodes of season 3 in theaters last year it snagged the third spot at the box office beating out DC Comics, Universal, and Disney.

Critics have tried to smear "Sound of Freedom" as a low-budget feature with Q-Anon ties, but those attacks haven't deterred audiences from seeing the film that helps to expose the real, global problem of child trafficking.

"We're thrilled that we have an opportunity to shine a light on what is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world," Tim Ballard told Fox News. "$150 billion is made every year off the backs of slaves, including millions of children who are enslaved."

"We've ranked in the top three for destination countries," he added. "It's the economy of pedophilia."

Actor Jim Caviezel – famously known for his portrayal of Jesus in Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" – plays Ballard in the film.

"Can we love God's children more than we fear evil? That's the challenge here, and Americans are up to it," he told Fox. "I love it, and they hear the sound of freedom because God's children are no longer for sale."

"It's about the children and Americans waking up right now," he continued. "And the only way these laws are going to be changed is that if the people move right now to save them, this is a good-versus-evil story. This is a battle hero story, and I was very blessed that I got the opportunity, just as I was blessed to do 'The Passion of the Christ,' and this is the best film I've done since that film."