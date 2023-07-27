Singer Tori Kelly Posts Bible Verse Amid Blood Clot Scare: 'I Can Feel Your Prayers'

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly is recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots around her lungs and legs.

The 30-year-old singer posted Deuteronomy 31:8 to Instagram and told fans Thursday morning she is feeling "strong and more hopeful, but unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover."

Deuteronomy 31:8 reads, "The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

Kelly posted to social media just days after she passed out during dinner with friends Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles. She fainted after a quickened heartbeat, sources told TMZ.

Her friends shared with the outlet the former American Idol star was "out for a while" after fainting.

They rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment where physicians found blood clots around her leg and lungs.

"It has been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you," she wrote. "I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."

Hundreds of people online have been praying for the Christian music artist's swift healing and recovery.

Kelly thanked them saying, "I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all the love and care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Worship leader Brandon Lake commented on the update writing, "Complete healing and restoration in Jesus Name!"

Kelly's health scare has pushed back the release of her newest album, "Tori."

"I'm heartbroken about all the things I had planned for the week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first," she wrote.

Israel Houghton encouraged her by writing, "Believing for you to completely recover! In the meantime, we will BUMP this EP and hopefully bring you some joy by enjoying these songs!"

"God is good good good all the time. Love you, sis. Can't wait for the music," wrote model Ashley Graham.

As CBN News has reported, the California native says embracing her faith in Jesus has become a key part of her identity.

Although Kelly grew up in the church she didn't get serious about her faith until she got older.

"You kind of get to a point where your faith really becomes your own and it's not about what your parents say or what they believe, but it's really like, 'No, this is real to me.' I've really experienced the presence of God and I know that this is my own faith," she said.

Throughout the good and bad, Kelly has said she always found peace from reading Psalms 91:4. The Bible verse says: "He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings, you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart."

"I just love that visual of having a safe place, having this place of refuge when the world is crazy," Kelly said. "Just having that kind of peace to know, 'Okay, I can have this quiet time and it's just me and God, and I can get my head right and my soul right and then kind of go back out and do my thing.'"

She has admitted that despite challenges in the music industry, she has fought to keep her eyes on Jesus.

"Music has always been a part of me and my faith has always been a part of me. So, for me, it's been that daily, 'Okay let me remind myself again that Jesus is number one. Let me remind myself again what all of this is for,'" Kelly once explained. "There's that conviction. Certain opportunities will come up and I'll just have to say no."