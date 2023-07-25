Tori Kelly Hospitalized With Blood Clots After Passing Out, Hundreds Online Pray for Her Healing

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment for blood clots around vital organs after collapsing Sunday night.

The former American Idol star was at dinner with friends Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles when she fainted after a quickened heartbeat, sources told TMZ.

Her friends shared with the outlet that the 30-year-old performer was "out for a while" after fainting.

They rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment where physicians found blood clots around her leg and lungs. Doctors are working to determine if there are any clots around her heart.

Kelly's condition is "really serious" and she is "in and out of consciousness."

Meanwhile, hundreds of people online are praying for her swift healing and recovery.

Pastor Greg Laurie posted an update Tuesday morning asking others to pray for Kelly.

"Tori is a believer in Jesus Christ and I know she and her family will appreciate your prayers for her," he wrote.

Let's all be praying for @torikelly

She is in the hospital due to blot clots. They say it's serious. Tori is a believer in Jesus Christ and I know she and her family will appreciate your prayers for her.



Here's a video of an interview I did with Tori a few years ago on Easter. pic.twitter.com/TXMUzIPzsf — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) July 25, 2023

One user responded to Laurie's tweet posting, "I just prayed for Tori, that God would work through doctors and nurses and directly through his Spirit to heal her."

Another wrote, "Please dear Jesus intervene in her life. Heal Tori in Jesus Name, Amen!"

As CBN News has reported, the California native says embracing her faith in Jesus has become a key part of her identity.

Although Kelly grew up in the church she has shared she didn't get serious about her faith until she got older.

"You kind of get to a point where your faith really becomes your own and it's not about what your parents say or what they believe, but it's really like, 'No, this is real to me.' I've really experienced the presence of God and I know that this is my own faith," she said.

Throughout the good and bad, Kelly has said she always found peace from reading Psalms 91:4. The Bible verse says: "He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings, you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart."

"I just love that visual of having a safe place, having this place of refuge when the world is crazy," Kelly said. "Just having that kind of peace to know, 'Okay, I can have this quiet time and it's just me and God, and I can get my head right and my soul right and then kind of go back out and do my thing.'"

She has admitted that despite the challenges she has faced in the music industry, she has fought to keep her eyes on Jesus.

"Music has always been a part of me and my faith has always been a part of me. So, for me, it's been that daily, 'Okay let me remind myself again that Jesus is number one. Let me remind myself again what all of this is for,'" Kelly once explained. "There's that conviction. Certain opportunities will come up and I'll just have to say no."

Kelly rose to fame after appearing on American Idol in 2010. She released the gospel album, "Hiding Place", with Christian artist Kirk Franklin which earned her a Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song in 2019.

She also won a Grammy for Best Gospel Album that year.

Please continue to pray for Tori Kelly.