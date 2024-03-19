'The Princess of Hell' and a Tryst with Satan: Watchdogs Warn These Satanic Shows Target Your Kids

Children are being targeted once again with occultic entertainment. A handful of satanic-themed shows will be released in the coming months with stories that try to make witchcraft, demons, and even sex with the devil look appealing.

The family-friendly entertainment organization Movieguide and a watchdog group, Parents Television & Media Council, are sounding the alarm on two series that primarily cater to children.

Movieguide has already garnered petition signatures from 20,000 with the goal of stopping the release of Pauline, a satanic series on the Disney+ platform, in the United States.

As CBN News reported, the series follows an 18-year-old girl who becomes pregnant after a one-night stand with the devil.

Last year, Disney+ was given the green light to start production on the German original series.

According to Movieguide, the series will be released in Germany in May. However, it does not have a confirmed release date in the U.S. yet.

"Horrifically, this series portrays Satan as a romantic partner. By normalizing and promoting such a relationship, 'Pauline' sends a dangerous message to young viewers that associating with demons, Satan, and evil is acceptable and even sexy or desirable," explained Ted Baehr, chairman and founder of Movieguide.

"If released, there will be millions of young viewers who may perceive this twisted and disturbing story as desirable and exciting. The show's attempt to normalize and even promote demonic association is a blatant attempt to blur the lines of morality and make evil desirable," he added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Meanwhile, the Parents Television and Media Council is warning parents about a separate demonic-themed animated show on Amazon Prime Video.

According to Deadline, the adult animated musical comedy Hazbin Hotel, follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues a goal of "rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in hell. After yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be 'checking out' into Heaven."

"While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side," reads the Deadline description.

"[Hell is] portrayed as a place of freedom where you can have fun and indulge all your sexual and perverse desires," reads a statement from PTC. "Meanwhile, the citizens of heaven are portrayed as cruel, misogynistic, and vulgar. Just the first episode contained more than 50 uses of foul language (22 uncensored f-words, 12 uncensored s-words), among other disturbing sexualized themes. Because the program originated on YouTube it has a built-in audience of teens despite the adult content it contains."

As CBN News reported, a similar plot to Pauline was devised on FX's Little Demon, an animated show about a woman who has sex with Satan and produces the Antichrist, all in the name of making the devil "relatable."

"I want to be clear about this: It involves a 13-year-old character, and it is animated," explained PTC VP Melissa Henson. "And those two elements alone ensure that it is going to be at least interesting to a lot of kids."

Despite being designed for adults, "Little Demon" reportedly contains animated nudity, occult violence, and an underage character. PTC found 173 instances of explicit language, 45 instances of violence, and lots of sexual content in the first three episodes alone.

Mike Signorelli, senior pastor of V1 Church in New York City, told CBN Digital he believes the series is an effort to normalize anti-biblical sentiment.

"They are trying to desensitize us and our kids to the demonic. It's that simple. We've seen that over and over and over again," he said. "But a show comes out, and the attempt is to make something (normal) that biblically is not normal — trying to accept something that God clearly opposes, and it's disgusting."

Baehr is urging parents to oppose the release of content like Pauline by signing their petition.

"We can't let this twisted and disturbing content corrupt our children's values and beliefs," he said.