Outspoken Christian Bryce Young Picked Number 1 in NFL Draft: 'I Want to Thank God'

Bryce Young, an Alabama football standout, is an elite combination of instincts, intelligence with a good arm, and a creative playmaker who excels at buying time while seeing the entire field.

And last night, at the 2023 NFL Draft, the poised leader became the number one draft pick finding a new home with the Carolina Panthers.

"It's surreal. It's a dream come true. I'm blessed," Young said Thursday.

He added, "I want to thank God for allowing me to be here, for my parents and everyone who supported me. Although it was my name being called here, there's so many people, that pushed me and allowed me to be here. As amazing as a moment this is, I'm going to try and live in this moment. I can't wait to get to work and start building off of it."

Carolina was originally slated to pick ninth, but made a few trades to secure the top spot, Fox News reports.

David Tepper, the team's owner, believes that with Young on the roster the Panthers have a shot at the Super Bowl next year.

"We thought this guy has the best probability of winning us Super Bowls," he told Sports Illustrated. The way he throws the ball, the way he's a point guard, how you can use the different players on the field, how you might not have to have as many elite receivers because he's the point guard, right? So he distributes the ball to people with routes."

Young had a promising message for the Panthers as he exited the stage last night.

"I can't wait to get to work," he said. "I couldn't be more excited and I'm blessed to be a Panther."

The 21-year-old has never been shy about sharing his Christian faith.

Both his Instagram and Twitter profiles read, "Follower of Christ" and users also notice his Twitter banner photo, which displays a cross.

As CBN News previously reported, Young has consistently given all the glory to God throughout his football career, especially after he led the #1 Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship title in 2021.

"I work to be the best version of myself that I can be and to embody Christ in all that I do," Young told the Sports Spectrum Podcast. "So, for me, regardless of how someone else views me, whatever award, accolade, what someone may say … at the end of the day, what motivates me and pushes me is to model myself after the Lord."

Young's faith was also on full display when he won the Heisman trophy in 2021.

God is great! Truly grateful for everyone who made this possible and for all the support I’ve received. All glory to God! pic.twitter.com/nsFozsuXwI — Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) December 12, 2021

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," he said at that time. "Without him, I couldn't be here, and through him, all things are possible."

Raised by Christian parents, the native of Pasadena, California settled two seasons ago as a starter for the Crimson Tide.

His accomplishments include throwing for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns, leading the team to an SEC championship, and appearing in the national championship game in 2021, Sports Spectrum reports.

He also became the first quarterback in school history to throw for 3,000 yards in two different seasons.

Despite what he had done on the field, Young says his faith keeps him grounded.

"For me, it definitely goes to my roots. I'm based in faith," he said on the podcast. "I'm blessed to have the family that I do that introduced me [to faith] when I was young. Throughout my life, my relationship has grown with the Lord and my faith has improved. Through that, I work to be the best version of myself that I can be and to embody Christ in all that I do."

Young is heading off to the Panthers to help turn around the franchise and will be under the tutelage of new Panthers head coach Frank Reich, a fellow Christian.

"I bring my faith in all that I do," he said. "I work hard and try to do my best to represent God through football. Whether it's small things, big things, whatever it is, I understand that God's with me."

Other top picks in the NFL draft last night are also outspoken about their faith.

As Sports Spectrum reports, Quarterback C.J. Stroud was picked 2nd overall by the Houston Texans, declaring, "I have the armor of God on me."

And Running Back Bijan Robinson was the number 8 pick in the draft, chosen by the Atlanta Falcons. He announced, "I give glory to God." Click Here to learn more about him from our friends at Sports Spectrum.

