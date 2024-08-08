Only Survivor from The Nelons Delivers Powerful Performance, Faith Message After Plane Crash

Powerful, faith-filled moments unfolded Tuesday as friends, loved ones, and the Gospel music community gathered to mourn the loss of three members of the beloved music group The Nelons.

A celebration of life was held Aug. 6 at Roopville Road Baptist Church in Georgia to honor married couple Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler, and her husband, Nathan Kistler, who died in a plane crash July 26 while on their way to attend the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska.

Three others perished in the tragic wreck as well: pilots Larry and Melissa Haynie, and the music ensemble’s assistant, Melodi Hodges.

All eyes have been fixed on Autumn Nelon Streetman, the only surviving member of The Nelons.

With the loss of her parents and sister, the grief and pain seem unimaginable. Streetman openly addressed both topics during a special recitation and prayer that was shared during Tuesday’s service.

“I do believe that God gives us something that’s worth trusting, and that is Him and Him alone,” Streetman said. “In a matter of three minutes, my entire life changed. My precious family, my friends, my livelihood — gone, with no warning.”

The singer, who was not on the plane that crashed, is pregnant. And she noted her unborn baby boy, who will be born in December, “will never know his family on this side of heaven.”

Despite Streetman’s trust in the Lord, she admitted there was an initial choice to make: to trust the Lord or blame Him for what unfolded.

“Every day, I’ve asked God why this happened, and then I’m reminded that He told us, ‘In this world we would have trouble,'” she continued. “So, I changed my, ‘Why’ into, ‘Then, what now, God? How do you get the glory in the midst of this tragedy?’ My choice is to trust Him fully.”

Streetman’s faith amid so much struggle and uncertainty is admirable and a powerful example, as she believes “God’s in control.” The grieving sister and daughter also said she looks forward to the “promise of heaven.”

“God has entrusted me with a legacy to carry on,” she said. “And I will seek His will and guidance.”

At another point during the celebration of life, Gospel group The Isaacs came to the stage to sing their song, “Family Chain,” a ballad about the promises of heaven.

In a deeply emotional moment, Streetman joined them to perform in honor of her family.

Watch the powerful performance:

Please continue to pray for Streetman and all of her friends and loved ones as they grieve these tragic deaths.

BELOW: CBN News recorded this video of Amber Nelon Kistler singing this poignant rendition of "It Is Well" with her husband Nathan Kistler standing next to her in the U.S. Capitol in 2023.