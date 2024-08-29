'It's the Lord's Way... Not Mine': Ohio State Football Player Talks Faith While Wearing Jesus Shirt

Ohio State offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is using his platform to tell reporters about Jesus.

“I never didn’t trust the Lord’s will and His path for me, if that makes any sense,” the sophomore athlete told reporters during a press conference on Aug. 22. “When I got here, I was blessed with the opportunity to have Scripture-based Bible studies with … guys that are moving on to the next part of their journey.”

As he steps into this next season, Montgomery said the responsibility of making faith central to what he and his teammates do has fallen to him and his other Christian peers.

Reflecting on his first season, the young footballer said it was encouraging having the “extra cushion” of knowing there were other believers on the team who shared a similar perspective on faith.

“It was pretty cool,” Montgomery said, noting that he had to learn to “trust in the Lord” when things didn’t always go his way.

When asked how he has coped with surrendering control, Montgomery said he’s had to remember to pray about his future, noting he didn’t expect to be playing offensive lineman for Ohio State.

“It’s the Lord’s way; it’s not mine,” he said. “Things go His way and you’ve just got to trust in His plan. I pray about that a lot — every day before I run out past the red line and leave everything behind.”

Montgomery is not shy about sharing his faith anywhere he can.

His Instagram bio, for example, is simple: “Follower of Christ.”

In a post published last fall, he shared a series of pictures from his first season on the Ohio State football team alongside the Bible verse Numbers 6:24-26, which states, “May the Lord bless you and protect you. May the Lord smile on you and be gracious to you. May the Lord show you His favor and give you His peace” (NLT).

Pray Montgomery will continue to grow in his faith as he steps into his next season.

