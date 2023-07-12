Mira Sorvino Talks About Rescuing Kids as 'Sound of Freedom' Box Office Success Builds

"Sound of Freedom" is still going strong at the box office, finishing number one Monday with another $4 million.

That boosts its total earnings to over $45.6 million in its first week in theaters.

The movie is based on the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard, played by actor Jim Caviezel, who has given his life to rescuing children from human trafficking.

Ballard's wife is a big part of this story, and Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino plays that role in the film.



