Mira Sorvino Talks About Rescuing Kids as 'Sound of Freedom' Box Office Success Builds

CBN News
07-12-2023

Share This article

"Sound of Freedom" is still going strong at the box office, finishing number one Monday with another $4 million. 

That boosts its total earnings to over $45.6 million in its first week in theaters.

The movie is based on the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard, played by actor Jim Caviezel, who has given his life to rescuing children from human trafficking.

FULL STORY  'Operation Underground Railroad': 6,000 Trafficking Victims Rescued, True Story Hits Big Screen

Ballard's wife is a big part of this story, and Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino plays that role in the film. CBN's Studio 5 sat down with her to talk about her own life-saving work on and off the big screen. Watch the interview ABOVE.
 
READ Singer Jewel Defends 'The Sound of Freedom,' Laments Media 'Trying to Politicize' Film: 'We Need to Protect All the Vulnerable Kids' 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More