Jesus Revolution, Sound of Freedom Bring Home Big Wins at 31st Annual Movieguide Awards

Faith-based films Jesus Revolution and Sound of Freedom, took home big wins at the 31st Annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards Gala.

The award show shines a spotlight on film and television that "redeem the values of the entertainment industry, according to biblical principles, by influencing industry executives and artists."

"The Movieguide Awards focuses on honoring quality family-friendly entertainment that delivers strong and inspiring faith-filled stories of faith, hope, joy, and redemptive love," added Movieguide founder and publisher Dr. Ted Baehr. "We are excited to celebrate another year of honoring entertainment with faith and values."

The ceremony was held on Feb. 9 at the Avalon Theatre in Hollywood, California, but the event aired on Great American Family Thursday, March 7.

"Last year we saw a lot of strong and inspiring films and TV on the big screen and in the comfort of your living room, and we are excited to celebrate various bodies of work and talent," said Robby Baehr, Movieguide CEO. "To then be able to have the Awards Show broadcast on Great American Family is icing on the cake. We all share aligned visions to inspire and bring home to viewers, so this partnership is a perfect synergy."

Danica McKellar and Trevor Donovan, actors with the Great American Family network, hosted the event.

"It is an honor to work with Ted (Baehr) and the team at Movieguide Awards to showcase and celebrate the highest quality family-friendly entertainment," Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, announced in a press release.

The film Jesus Revolution beat out Sound of Freedom and Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to win the award for best film for mature audiences.

But Sound of Freedom nabbed the Faith & Freedom Award for the movie category.

Actor Dennis Quaid earned the Grace Prize for Movie Performance for his role in On a Wing and a Prayer, a true-story film about a pharmacist who successfully landed a plane after the pilot died of a heart attack mid-flight.

Quaid also performed two songs during the award ceremony.

As CBN News reported, the actor released his debut album titled Fallen: A Gospel Record For Sinners, last year.

Quaid began working on the album in 2021 wanting to feature "spiritual songs I grew up with in church."

The 69-year-old recently opened up about his journey back to faith, telling the Chicago Sun-Times, "I've always been spiritual. I grew up in a Southern Baptist church and became disillusioned with it as a teenager. I turned to Eastern religions and philosophies."

Quaid eventually turned back to his Christian faith and now only plays in roles that have a biblical context.

His most recent project, The Hill, which chronicles the remarkable journey of baseball player Rickey Hill to the major leagues, became the top streaming movie on Netflix in February.

It also recently took home Best Family Feature Film at the Family Film and TV Awards, beating out Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

