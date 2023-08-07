Jesus Revolution Earns a Top 5 Spot on Netflix: 'A Whole New Audience to See This Film'

The breakout Hollywood film Jesus Revolution took a spot on Netflix's Top 5 this week – after premiering on the platform in late July.

The movie about the national spiritual awakening in the late 1960s and early 1970s has found wide success since coming out in February.

As CBN News has reported, the film was released by Lionsgate and earned more than $52 million in theaters. It opened at the box office at the number 3 spot and remained in the top 10 for several weeks.

It has also become Lionsgate's "biggest release in over four years" and now that it's streaming it reached number 4 on Netflix.

The movie tells the true story behind the Jesus Movement, including how Pastor Chuck Smith welcomed hippies at Calvary Chapel as they were looking for truth. That invitation helped to fuel one of the greatest spiritual awakenings in American history.

Greg and Cathe Laurie were two of those young people who were welcomed by Chuck Smith. They were truth-seekers who soon became part of the Jesus Movement, got married, and eventually went on to pastor Harvest Christian Fellowship.

Pastor Greg urged his followers to pray for those who would be watching the film on the streaming platform.

BIG NEWS!@JesusRevMovie coming to @netflix July 31st, 2023!

A whole new audience is going to see this film now. Let's all be praying that God uses it to touch lives. pic.twitter.com/iz05n8CuN8 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) July 4, 2023

"A whole new audience is going to see this film now. Let's pray God uses this film to touch their hearts with the Gospel," Laurie recently tweeted.

Exciting news! @JesusRevMovie was just released on @netflix and it is already trending as the #4 film on the entire site! Let’s get it to #1! Netflix has over 75 million subscribers. Let’s pray God uses this film to touch their hearts with the Gospel. pic.twitter.com/bwtB1u5yIi — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) August 3, 2023

The film premiered on Netflix on July 31st. The platform is the most subscribed video service in the world with 231 million people in 190 countries signed on to the platform.

In the U.S. alone there are 75 million subscribers.

Laurie believes hundreds of people are making decisions for Christ because of seeing this film. "The timing of 'Jesus Revolution' is incredible," he recently shared. "I believe God's hand has been on it from the beginning. The Jesus Movement was the last great American spiritual awakening. Some historians have said it was the greatest revival of all time. Our prayer continues to be that this film will prompt Christians everywhere to say, 'Do it again, Lord!' And He is!"

Laurie continued, "We held a baptism earlier this year at the same site where 'Jesus Revolution' was filmed. 20,000 people showed up and stood in a line a half-mile long to be baptized. 4,500 people were baptized that day, making it the largest mass baptism in American history."

"Of the many I personally baptized, their point of reference was how the 'Jesus Revolution' film impacted them, and now they wanted to follow Christ and be baptized in the same spot where we had these events during the Jesus Movement and where part of the film was made. It was a classic example of 'life imitating art.'"