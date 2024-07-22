'I'm a Christian': Actor Dennis Quaid Proclaims Holy Spirit Power to Packed Harvest Crusade

“I’m a Christian.”

That’s the proclamation actor Dennis Quaid uttered from the Harvest Crusade stage Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, as he stood alongside celebrated preacher Greg Laurie.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Quaid and Laurie proceeded to discuss the actor’s career and faith journey in front of the packed audience.

“The most important thing is to be authentic,” Quaid told the audience. “I’m a Christian. That’s who I am. … I have a personal relationship with [Jesus].”

The “Reagan” star admitted it took him a “long time to figure out” his Christian journey and said it’s still a journey in progress as he learns and grows.

“I could feel right now in this big stadium — can’t you feel the Holy Spirit right here, right now?” Quaid continued.

Laurie specifically asked the actor about his role in “I Can Only Imagine,” a 2018 biopic about Bart Millard, lead singer of Mercy Me. Quaid portrays Millard’s late father, who was abusive before finding Christ and reconciling with his son.

While Laurie said he believes Quaid should have been nominated for an Academy Award for the role, Quaid said he has received so much positivity for the role – and that these positive reactions were enough.

“I got all the accolades I needed for that. … that’s the accolades that I really love,” Quaid said. “I can see it in people’s eyes. I can feel it in their hearts.”

Watch his comments:

As CBN News previously reported, Quaid portrays the late President Ronald Reagan in the new feature film, “Reagan,” releasing nationwide on Aug. 30, 2024.

The actor shared his long journey to portraying America’s 40th president.

“I was offered this movie six years ago … and I did not say, ‘Yes,’ at first, because, tell you the truth, it kind of scared me to death,” Quaid said. “Reagan is … like Muhammad Ali, one of the most recognizable people in the world. … He was my favorite president. I voted for him.”

The complexity of playing such a known individual — someone with whom the public has both memory and reverence — is tough. But Quaid eventually capitulated and took the role.

“This fear went down my spine, and usually that fear is a sign that I should … get out of my comfort zone,” he said. “I had two years to really prepare for the role.”

With the film coming out during the 2024 election cycle — one that is already historic in more ways than one — Quaid encouraged Americans to come together, even amid so much divisiveness.

“We’ve got to get to a place in this country where we could talk to each other across the aisle … because we need each other,” he said. “Republicans, Democrats, we need each other. We keep each other from going out too far this way or that, and we’re all Americans.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***