FIRST LOOK at 'Reagan', the Biopic of Our 40th President

The long wait is over. We now have our first look at the highly anticipated biopic Reagan. Showbiz Direct released its first trailer for the much-anticipated film, and CBN News' Studio 5 is sharing it first.

The film stars Dennis Quaid and shares the story of America's 40th President, Ronald Reagan, and his journey from childhood to an acting career to a life in politics.

The storyline begins during the Cold War and follows Reagan's small-town roots, to his time in Hollywood, to the prize of his presidency.

Alongside Quaid, Penelope Ann Miller plays Nancy Reagan. Mena Suvari, Jon Voight and others round out the cast of impressive actors.

Dennis Quaid talked about the challenges of playing this role.

"I've always been told bits and pieces of the stories of Ronald Reagan's life, but this movie puts the whole story together," Quaid said.

"I've played quite a few real people over the years, and I like to play them from their point of view, without judgment," he continued.

"It was a big challenge for me to get behind the public persona of the man and also to move beyond my own feelings of admiration for him."

Advance group tickets are now available for groups of 50 people or more. For more information visit to Reagan.movie to inquire about mobilizing your group to see this film.

Reagan premieres in theaters nationwide on August 30th.

